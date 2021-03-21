Kranti Redkar Shares How She Got Cured From PCOD, Gives Tips For Healthy Lifestyle

Marathi star Kranti Redkar recently shared her story of struggling with PCOD and revealed the measures she took to prevent it and how she finally got cured. In Oct 2019, Kranti took to her YouTube channel and shared the video based on her struggles with Pcod and acne. Naming it 'Pcod and Acne | My struggle and how I got cured', the actor said, "PCOD or PCOS is a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. The cause of polycystic ovary syndrome isn't well understood but may involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors".

Talking about the same, Kranti Redkar explained that even though she is not a professional, she has personally faced this issue and wanted to share her story. She further added that PCOD leads to weight gain and acne issues. Sharing the reason why Pcod happens, Kranti said, "first is of course hereditary". She further said that even genes are one of the reasons for this disorder. Kranti Redkar revealed that since her mother and grandmother had PCOD, it was also passed on to her.

Further, the actor shared that one's lifestyle also is one of the factors why PCOD occurs. Kranti added that our diet, sleeping routine and body's stress level also affect PCOD. She also stated that a person's emotional temperament, if they are in depression or facing anxiety issues can affect their physical health. Sharing her story of Pcod, Kranti Redkar said she was glowing until she lost her nephew. She added that her mental health affected her body.

Kranti Redkar shared that she went into depression that not many people around her realised. She further revealed that her hormones went haywire due to her damaged mental health, which led to acne issues. As the video progressed, Kranti talked about recovery. She shared the things that need to be done while recovering from hormonal acne. She said one should focus on bettering their lifestyle than using chemicals on the face as they are simply superficial.

On the work front, Kranti Redkar was last seen in 2019's Marathi sports drama, Baalaa. Helmed by Sachindra Sharma, the film stars Ashish Gokhal, Vikram Gokhale, Mihiresh Joshi, Upendra Limaye, Machhindra, Suhasini Mulay, Kranti Redkar among others. The film is also penned by Sachindra Sharma.