Kranti Redkar Wankhede's Makeup Tutorials That Won Fans' Hearts; Watch Videos

Actor Kranti Redkar Wankhede, who is known for films like Murder Mestri, Karaar and Baalaa, is currently running a YouTube channel where she posts her makeup videos. She recently took over Instagram's new feature reels to make makeup as well as funny videos. She has over 273k followers on the platform. Her fans are in awe of her makeup videos and are often seen praising her in the comment section. Take a look at some of Kranti Redkar Wankhede's fan-favourite makeup videos, on the basis of likes, comments and views that they've received.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede's Instagram videos

In one of her videos, she is seen wearing a grey top with no makeup and then she transitions herself to a pink top and with dewy pink makeup. She is also seen wearing Kajal and in the caption, she mentioned that she was wearing Kohl/Kajal after a very long time. The caption reads, "Worn Kajal after so long ..". The video has over 104k views and more than 6k likes. Take a look.

(Image credit: Kranti Redkar Wankhede's Instagram post)

In another reel video, she showed her fans a simple makeup routine. Throughout the video, Kranti shows the products that she is using with the background song of ROSALÍA, Travis Scott's 'TKN'. The video has over 101k views and 3k+ likes. Check it out here.

(Image credit: Kranti Redkar Wankhede's Instagram post)

Kranti Redkar Wankhede's videos on YouTube

On September 26 2019, the actor uploaded a 9-minute video on YouTube to show her fans how to apply two-toned eyeshadows. In the video, she talks to her fans while applying makeup. The clip has over 25k views and 800 likes. Check it out here.

(Image credit: Kranti's Youtube video)

Another video that she uploaded on October 25 2019, where she shows her fans how to get a festive look. The 11-minute video will take you on a journey of different products and how to get a festive look for any occasion. The video has over 41k views. Check it out.

(Image credit: Kranti's Youtube video)

