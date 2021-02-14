Kranti Redkar's Funny Instagram Videos Speak For Her Humour And Acute Observance; WATCH

Kranti Redkar Wankhede is popular for her comic timings in several Marathi movies. The actor has always won the hearts of the audience with her on-screen aura and humour. Amid the lockdown, Kranti Redkar developed a love for making Instagram reels and would often share funny videos online. Kranti Redkar's videos that she shares online are all about observance and mimicry. She often mimics her parents in the videos and recreates some of their funny moments together.

Kranti Redkar's funny videos

Kranti Redkar shared this incident of her father and her when she was about 14 years old. When Kranti shares her videos on Instagram, her fans keep asking what gives her the idea of making such funny videos. In the caption, along with the video, Kranti shared that the videos she makes are mostly of incidents that happened with her. Back when Kranti was 14, her father mistook her frock's button as a fan's regulator.

This is another of Kranti Redkar's videos on Instagram that received immense love from her viewers. The actor recreated one of her funniest moments with her mother while the latter was trying to correct her mother's English. Kranti's fans could relate to the situation she went through, as mentioned in some of the comments. She shared the video with the hashtag #majhimummyseries on Instagram.

This is another hilarious video on Kranti Redkar's Instagram. She shared this hilarious video under the #majhimummy series and shared a funny incident of her with her mother while they were ordering food from a restaurant. While Kranti ordered food from the restaurant, her mother kept instructing her.

This picture of Kranti Redkar mimicking her mother and recreating another of their funny incidents will leave you in splits. In this video, Kranti shared how her mother loved talking to her celebrity friends and would enthusiastically talk to them when they called Kranti. However, this one time when Kranti's mother thought her friend Jitendra Joshi had called, she was left upset when it turned out to be their vegetable vendor.

This video on Kranti Redkar's Instagram is one of her most funny videos. It is also something most of us can relate to. In the video, Kranti mimicked her mother and showcased how her mother treated her friends vs her.

