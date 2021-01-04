Krish Jagarlamudi Tests COVID-19 Positive; Quarantined At Hyderabad Residence: Reports

Renowned director Krish Jagarlamudi has tested positive for the COVID-19, as per IndiaGlitz. On January 2, 2020, Krish underwent a test as he was scheduled to resume his shooting for the upcoming flick with Pawan Kalyan, as mentioned in the report. Since the test results are positive, the filmmaker has quarantined himself at his residence in Hyderabad. The shoot has come to a halt and the schedule is yet to be decided.

Krish Jagarlamudi tests COVID-19 positive

Also read: Gujarat: Four UK Returnees Detected With New Coronavirus Strain

The report further says that the Vedam director is currently asymptomatic. He recently made headlines for completing his shoot for the upcoming flick with Rakul Preet Singh and Panjaa Vaishnav Tej in less than forty days. After few weeks of wrapping the shoot of the film, Rakul too tested positive for COVID-19 last month. She quarantined herself initially and recovered from the virus in just a week. The production work of the unnamed flick went smoothly during the peak of the pandemic.

Krish Jagarlamudi's movies

Also read: UK Strain Spreads To 30 Countries As World Enters 2021 With New COVID Variant

Rakul and Krish also appeared as guests for Samantha Akkineni’s hosted show Sam Jam which was aired on December 18, 2020. On the show, the duo opened up about the controversies that haunted them. Krish is currently waiting for his upcoming Power Star’s film shoot which is titled Virupaksha. The film is scheduled to release in the second half of this year. The Jana Sena chief completed his part of work on Vakeel Saab (excluding dubbing portions).

Also read: US Registers Record-high 277,000 Cases Of Coronavirus In 24 Hours, ICU At 90% Capacity

In Krish’s directorial flick, Rakul will be seen in the role of a shepherd. It is rumoured that the film is based on the Telugu author Sannapureddy Venkata Ramireddy’s novel Kondapolam. The novel is based in the Nallamala forests, where shepherds fought against the odds in order to save their cattle from invasive smugglers. Krish’s recently release NTR: Kathanayakudu starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Rana Daggubati, received negative reviews. However, the biopic flick turned out to be a box-office hit. The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravani.

Krish is popular for his works predominantly in Telugu and Hindi films. He has directed films such as Gamyam, Kanche, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The award-winning director has also appeared as an actor in Mahanati released in 2018.

Image Source: Krish Jagarlamudi Twitter

Also read: Saudi Arabia To Lift Entry Ban Related To New Coronavirus Variant On Sunday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.