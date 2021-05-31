Last Updated:

Krishna Garu's Birthday: Esha Rebba, Anil Ravipudi And Other Celebs Send Their Wishes

Mahesh Babu's superstar father Krishna Garu celebrates his birthday today. Here are few birthday wishes by Telugu celebrities on his 78th birthday.

Written By
Isha Khatu
Krishna Garu

Image source: Mahesh Babu/ Eesha Rebba's Instagram


Mahesh Babu's superstar father Krishna Garu turns 78 years old today on May 31, 2020. On Krishna Garu birthday, several celebrities wished him on social media. They also shared a few pictures of the actor. Celebrities like Eesha Rebba, Anil Ravipudi, Mahesh Babu and many more wrote heartwarming messages for him. 

Celebrities wish Krishna Garu on his birthday 

On the occasion of Krishna Garu birthday, Mahesh Babu called him 'Nanna' while wishing him. He thanked him for showing him the best way forward. He loves him more than Krishna will ever know. Mahesh also shared a picture with his father. The father-son duo was seen posing at an event. Actor Eesha Rebba called him a superstar while wishing him on his birthday. She also retweeted Mahesh's birthday tweet. 

Writer and director Anil Ravipudi shared a birthday poster that had a few old pictures of him. The poster had a few characters Krishna played during his active years. Anil wrote that Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna is evergreen, daring and dashing. He added that the actor is a person with a golden heart. Film producer Bandla Ganesh called him dashing and daring while wishing him on his birthday.  Take a look at Anil Ravipudi and Bandla Ganesh's tweet here.

About Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna aka Krishna is an actor, director and producer who worked in the Telugu industry for several years. The actor's film career spans more than 5 decades and has worked in more than 350 different films playing varied roles. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan for his notable work in Telugu cinema. He also received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South in 1997.

The actor made his film debut in 1965 with the film Thene Manasulu. In 1972, the actor won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for Pandanti Kapuram. He is popularly known for his roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Simhasanam, Adavi Simhalu, and Agni Parvatam. The actor was last seen in 2016 in Sri Sri directed by Muppalaneni Siva. The film marked his last role in the Telugu film industry. 

First Published:
