Krishna Garu's Birthday: Mahesh Babu Pens Down A Personal Note Wishing His Father

Maharshi actor Mahesh Babu took to his social media to pen down an emotional note on the occasion of his father Krishna Garu's birthday. The actor-turned-politician is considered a prominent figure in the South Indian industry with a career spanning over five decades with several accolades to his name. Check out Mahesh Babu's Twitter post wishing his father a happy birthday.

Krishna Garu's birthday by Mahesh Babu

The 45-year-old actor took his social media to share a picture of the duo smiling together. Wishing him a happy birthday, the actor penned down an emotional note to his father. Mahesh Babu wrote, 'Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know' with multiple black hearts.

Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mm3J0OA8by — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2021

Netizens' react by wishing 'Happy Birthday Krishna Garu'

Several fans were excited to see the touching father-son moment on social media. Several fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis in honour of the legendary actor turning 77-years-old. Many fans took this opportunity to wish the veteran actor on his birthday while one fan thanked him for giving them Mahesh Babu. One fan uploaded a clip from Krishna Garu's old movie and tweeted 'Happy Birthday Krishna Garu superstar'.

Birthday wishes for Krishna Garu

The legendary actor witnessed celebrities and fans flooding social media with wishes for his 77th birthday. Sharing old pictures and videos of the veteran actor, many fans reminisced on the actor's roles and contribution to the cinema. One fan shared a monochrome picture of the actor and wished many more birthdays to the 'evergreen actor'.describing him as 'Daring and dashing Evergreen Super Star', another fan forwarded his wishes for the veteran actor.

One Man, Many iconic Roles 🙌

Wishing our Evergreen Superstar #Krishna garu a fabulous birthday. 💐

What a man, what an amazing journey. May you be blessed with many more beautiful years ahead sir. Love you ❤️#HBDLegendarySSKgaru#HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/qInKKYill3 — Bobby (@dirbobby) May 31, 2021

Wishing Our Evergreen Alluri Sitarama Raju, Daring & Dashing, The Man With A Golden Heart Superstar Krishna garu a Very Happy Birthday. 😊😊#HBDLegendarySSKgaru #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/iutNuIgM6u — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 31, 2021

DARING & DASHING Evergreen Super Star Krishna Garu a Very Happy Birthday sir ❤️#HBDLegendarySSKgaru #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/TqQz3gmlXj — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 31, 2021

Krishna Ghattamaneni's family tree

The veteran actor married his first wife, Indira, and later got married to actress Vijaya Niramala with whom he shares five kids, two sons, and three daughters. His son, Ramesh Babu is a producer while Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema. His three daughters, Padmavathi and Priyadarshini are non-celebrity while Manjula is a well-known Telugu actress.

