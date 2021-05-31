Krishna Garu's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For "Evergreen Superstar" Of Telugu Films

Quick links:
Image: Mahesh Babu Twitter
Netizens and colleagues alike have been sharing tweets full of adulation and love on Twitter on the occasion of Krishna Garu's birthday. The posts see the netizens calling the screen legend a "trendsetter", "The Man Of Mass", and an "Evergreen Superstar", amongst others, Additionally, Mahesh Babu himself had taken to the micro-blogging site in order to wish the industry veteran a happy birthday. Read on to see the wishes.
DARING & DASHING Evergreen Super Star Krishna Garu a Very Happy Birthday sir ❤️#HBDLegendarySSKgaru #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/TqQz3gmlXj— BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 31, 2021
The Man Of Mass SuperStar Krishna Garu— Bangalore SSMB Fans (@BangaloreMBFC) May 30, 2021
Advance Happy Birthday 🎂❤#HBDSuperstarKRISHNA pic.twitter.com/IJkVL7QsJB
Superstars ka Superstar..— Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) May 31, 2021
Acting great of all times n
a true blue trendsetter in TFI..
happiest birthday Superstar Krishna garu💐Wishing you best of health and happiness 🙏🏾
(PC: Devi Prasad garu)#HBDSuperstarKRISHNA #HBDLegendarySSKgaru pic.twitter.com/Gzwc80I7Wp
Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mm3J0OA8by— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2021
Happy birthday Krishna garu 🤩🤘 #HBDLegendarySSKgaru #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/v6jLW9QtvQ— A.MANIKANTA (@AMANIKANTA13) May 30, 2021
Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Our SUPERSTAR Krishna Garu ❤❤❤— Sriram adittya (@SriramAdittya) May 31, 2021
Most memorable moments when he visited our sets !!! @AshokGalla_ @amararajaent @AgerwalNidhhi @ItsActorNaresh pic.twitter.com/GuZnaDd00F
I wish a Very Happy Birthday to my Evergreen Super Star Krishna Garu.— Trivikram Srinivas (@trivikramIn) May 31, 2021
Guide us towards the future of entertainment Sir.
Stay Safe, Stay Healthy Sir. #HappyBirthdaySuperStarKrishna pic.twitter.com/R8jvbWLHTK
Happy Birthday to my Evergreen Superstar Krishna Garu.— Ravindra Naik (@ravindra2305) May 30, 2021
Inspiration to many people.
Tollywood re-creator
Daring and Dashing ❤️🙏 #Superstarkrishna #HappyBirthdaySuperStarKrishna #HBDLegendarySSKgaru pic.twitter.com/xsyeowHIbf
Birthday wishes to our Legendary Super Star #Krishna garu. #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru#SarkaruVaariPaata #HBDLegendarySSKgaru pic.twitter.com/eSmCpACLUL— syeraa.in (@syeraaupdates) May 30, 2021
Krishna Ghattamaneni's age, as of this writing, is all of 78 years old. The veteran star made his big-screen debut with Thene Manasulu in 1965. At the time of the film's release, Krishna Ghattamaneni's age was 21 years old. As of this writing, the star has been a part of several dozens of films and has won numerous awards. As far as Krishna Ghattamaneni's family tree is concerned, the actor has five children, namely Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi Ghattamaneni. As far as his grandchildren are concerned, he has five of them as well. Speaking of Krishna's upcoming films, no information regarding the same is available at this point. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.
