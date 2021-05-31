Krishna Garu's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For "Evergreen Superstar" Of Telugu Films

Netizens and colleagues alike have been sharing tweets full of adulation and love on Twitter on the occasion of Krishna Garu's birthday. The posts see the netizens calling the screen legend a "trendsetter", "The Man Of Mass", and an "Evergreen Superstar", amongst others, Additionally, Mahesh Babu himself had taken to the micro-blogging site in order to wish the industry veteran a happy birthday. Read on to see the wishes.

Netizens wish "Happy Birthday Krishna Gaur" to the star:

DARING & DASHING Evergreen Super Star Krishna Garu a Very Happy Birthday sir ❤️#HBDLegendarySSKgaru #HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/TqQz3gmlXj — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 31, 2021

The Man Of Mass SuperStar Krishna Garu



Advance Happy Birthday 🎂❤#HBDSuperstarKRISHNA pic.twitter.com/IJkVL7QsJB — Bangalore SSMB Fans (@BangaloreMBFC) May 30, 2021

Superstars ka Superstar..

Acting great of all times n

a true blue trendsetter in TFI..

happiest birthday Superstar Krishna garu💐Wishing you best of health and happiness 🙏🏾



(PC: Devi Prasad garu)#HBDSuperstarKRISHNA #HBDLegendarySSKgaru pic.twitter.com/Gzwc80I7Wp — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) May 31, 2021

Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mm3J0OA8by — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2021

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Our SUPERSTAR Krishna Garu ❤❤❤

Most memorable moments when he visited our sets !!! @AshokGalla_ @amararajaent @AgerwalNidhhi @ItsActorNaresh pic.twitter.com/GuZnaDd00F — Sriram adittya (@SriramAdittya) May 31, 2021

I wish a Very Happy Birthday to my Evergreen Super Star Krishna Garu.

Guide us towards the future of entertainment Sir.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy Sir. #HappyBirthdaySuperStarKrishna pic.twitter.com/R8jvbWLHTK — Trivikram Srinivas (@trivikramIn) May 31, 2021

Happy Birthday to my Evergreen Superstar Krishna Garu.

Inspiration to many people.

Tollywood re-creator

Daring and Dashing ❤️🙏 #Superstarkrishna #HappyBirthdaySuperStarKrishna #HBDLegendarySSKgaru pic.twitter.com/xsyeowHIbf — Ravindra Naik (@ravindra2305) May 30, 2021

A little about Krishna's debut and his family tree:

Krishna Ghattamaneni's age, as of this writing, is all of 78 years old. The veteran star made his big-screen debut with Thene Manasulu in 1965. At the time of the film's release, Krishna Ghattamaneni's age was 21 years old. As of this writing, the star has been a part of several dozens of films and has won numerous awards. As far as Krishna Ghattamaneni's family tree is concerned, the actor has five children, namely Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi Ghattamaneni. As far as his grandchildren are concerned, he has five of them as well. Speaking of Krishna's upcoming films, no information regarding the same is available at this point. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

