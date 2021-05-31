Last Updated:

Krishna Garu's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For "Evergreen Superstar" Of Telugu Films

Krishna Garu's birthday wishes by the Twitterati see the Netizens call the actor an "Evergreen Superstar" amongst other things. Read on for more.

Krishna Garu

Image: Mahesh Babu Twitter


Netizens and colleagues alike have been sharing tweets full of adulation and love on Twitter on the occasion of Krishna Garu's birthday. The posts see the netizens calling the screen legend a "trendsetter", "The Man Of Mass", and an "Evergreen Superstar", amongst others, Additionally, Mahesh Babu himself had taken to the micro-blogging site in order to wish the industry veteran a happy birthday. Read on to see the wishes.

Netizens wish "Happy Birthday Krishna Gaur" to the star:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A little about Krishna's debut and his family tree:

Krishna Ghattamaneni's age, as of this writing, is all of 78 years old. The veteran star made his big-screen debut with Thene Manasulu in 1965. At the time of the film's release, Krishna Ghattamaneni's age was 21 years old. As of this writing, the star has been a part of several dozens of films and has won numerous awards. As far as Krishna Ghattamaneni's family tree is concerned, the actor has five children, namely Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi Ghattamaneni. As far as his grandchildren are concerned, he has five of them as well. Speaking of Krishna's upcoming films, no information regarding the same is available at this point. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

