'Krishna Vrinda Vihari': Naga Shaurya-starrer Romantic Comedy Gets April 2022 Release Date

Best known for his films including Varudu Kaavalenu, Lakshya, Chalo and much more, Naga Shaurya took to his social media account on Monday to share some exciting news with his fans and followers. The actor took to Twitter and announced that his upcoming film Krishna Vrinda Vihari will get its theatrical release on April 22, 2022, and fans were over the moon with the announcement. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy and will also star popular musician and singer Shirley Setia.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari release date

Naga Shaurya headed to his social media accounts and took away his fans' Monday blues as he announced the Krishna Vrinda Vihari release date. He accounted that the film would hit the big screens on April 22, 2022, as he also shared an all-new poster of the film. The Krishna Vrinda Vihari poster saw the leading duo, Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia dressed in glamourous outfits as they were seen riding a scooter. Naga Shaurya was seen in a simple white shirt and black pant combination and took his look to the next level with a black bow tie. He was seen riding the scooter with Shirley Setia sitting behind him and embracing him as she donned a traditional bright pink outfit and ethnic accessories.

Have a look at the Krishna Vrinda Vihari release date poster here

On the occasion of Naga Shaurya's birthday, the actor took to his Instagram account and announced his 22nd film in his career, Krishna Vrinda Vihari. He broke the news to his fans online as he shared his first look from the upcoming flick. He was seen in a simple olive green shirt and seemed to be performing a religious ritual as he smiled from ear to ear. The actor called the journey of the film a 'crazy experience' as he shared the first glimpse of his character online.

Naga Shaurya films

The actor was most recently seen in the Telugu romantic comedy, Varudu Kaavalenu, helmed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. The actor was seen taking on the lead role alongside Ritu Varma, Murali Sharma, Nadhiya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Jayaprakash and many others. The film was loved by viewers and critics alike.

