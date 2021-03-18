Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up On How Her First Tryst With Stardom Began In Sandalwood

Kriti Kharbanda is one of the popular actors in the Hindi movie industry and it is a lesser-known fact that the actor has appeared in many other movies in different regional languages. She has been a vital part of some of the popular Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movies in her career so far. She recently opened up about her career in Kannada movies and recalled some of the best moments when she was working in her debut Kannada film.

Kriti Kharbanda on her Kannada movie stardom

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti Kharbanda opened up about the time when she became a part of the Kannada movie industry and stated that when she began working in Kannada films, it was her first tryst with stardom. She added how she owed it to Bengaluru and the fans who had made her who she was now. She also mentioned the movies she did in her initial years and the way Kannada films gave her a good start that she could’ve never imagined.

Kriti Kharbanda went down memory lane and talked about an instance when she was in a mall with her parents. She added that while she was with her family, a person came up to her and asked whether she was Kriti Kharbanda and asked her for a selfie. She continued how this moment was etched in her memory as she saw the shine in her parents’ eyes when people recognised her. She further stated that when they took a while to process it, a crowd of over 50 people gathered around her.

Speaking about her struggle to work in Kannada films despite being a Punjabi, she mentioned how she had lived there all her life and as she began working in the industry, it was a natural instinct for her to learn the language well and not just memorise it. She then stated how she used to ask everyone on the sets to speak in Kannada so she could become fluent and understand the language too. Kriti then stated how it helped her a lot and now she could speak Kannada well.

One of the latest Kriti Kharbanda’s Kannada films was Dalapathy, released in 2017, and when she was asked whether she would like to work in more Kannada films, she stated how she had always enjoyed working there and never planned to move out. She also stated how the industry was growing globally as Kannada films were being released on OTT platforms where the beauty of Kannada films, that of strong storytelling, was being highlighted. She then stated how she would love to do more Kannada films in future.