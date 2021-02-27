Kshana Kshanam 2021 Review: Here's What Netizens Are Saying About The Murder Mystery

Kshana Kshanam is a murder mystery drama where the lead protagonist is trying to solve the case of a murder that he is the prime suspect of. The Telugu thriller drama released on Friday, February 26. The film is helmed by Karthik Mendinoca and marks the debut of newbie Jia Sharma in the Telugu film industry. The cast of the movie includes Uday Shankar, Raghu Kunche, Ravi Prakash, Shruthi Singh and Koti in prominent roles. Here is the Kshana Kshanam movie review.

Kshana Kshanam 2021 review

Story/Plot

The movie revolves around the story of Satya played by Uday Shankar who is an orphan who has a fishing business. He marries Preeti played by Jia Sharma who is also an orphan. Their marriage, however, goes into shambles soon with the couple arguing and fighting a lot. Fed up of this, Satya meets a girl named Maya and starts dating her. However, it is later revealed that Maya is dead with Satya being the prime suspect. The movie is about how Satya tries to solve the case and prove his innocence. The official synopsis of the movie on BookmyShow reads, "Satya is stuck in a loveless marriage, with a mediocre job while trying to stay sober. When he is introduced to an extramarital dating website, he talks to a woman named Maya. They decide to meet but things go wrong and Satya finds himself desperately trying to prove his innocence. While the life he once had was unhappy, he is now living his worst nightmare..."

Kshana Kshanam review by the audience

Here is what the viewers had to say about the movie on Book My Show.

Kshana Kshanam Movie Ratings

According to the critics, the movie is an average thriller film with a decent background score and an impressive narrative. The lead actors have performed well in the movie. The viewers also said that even though the first half is a little slow it eventually makes up with the twists and turns shown in the second half. However, the script of the movie is not that strong thus failing to make the movie a blockbuster hit. The audience rating for the movie on BookMyShow is 79 per cent.

