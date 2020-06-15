Producer, Screenwriter Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Passes Away At 83

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair has passed away today, on June 15, 2020. He was considered one of the pioneers of the Chitralekha Film Society. Read on to know more details about the story:

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away at age 83

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair, who is known for producing films like Swayamvaram and Kodiyettam, has passed away at the age of 83. Nair has left a huge legacy of filmmaking behind him. Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair, along with Adoor Gopalakrishnan, is considered to be among the pioneers of film making in Kerala. They were at the forefront of the film society moment and changed the style of filmmaking in Malayalam Cinema.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



He has worked as a producer and a screenwriter for several films. Nair has over 30 documentaries to his credit, where he worked as a screenwriter and a director. Nair graduated in Rural Services from Gandhigram Rural University, which is based in Madurai, back in 1960. He then went on to complete his post-graduation in the field of Advertisement and PR from a Mumbai-based university. For a while, he worked as an employee at the State Industry Department, but took no time to quit it and form Chirtalekha Film Society, where he was the MD of the organisation that worked towards influencing people and changing the way filmmaking and films were viewed by people. Several iconic films were made by Nair during his youth.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood



Swayamvaram is one of the most iconic films by the filmmaker and it created a revolution in Malayalam cinema back in 1972. Nair’s film was also nominated at the Moscow International Film Festival back in the year 1972. It also went on to garner the national award for several categories including the best feature film, the best director, best actor, and the best cinematographer.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

The Best Actor award went to Sharada and Swayamvaram became a milestone in her life, as well as Nair’s life. In the year 1972, Swayamvaram also managed to garner the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Photography and Best Art Direction.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.