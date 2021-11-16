'Kurup': Dulquer Salmaan Praises Stunning Cameo Appearances Of Tovino Thomas & Anupama

Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of Kurup, which has broken multiple box office records upon its release on November 12. Apart from stunning performances by Dulquer and Sobhita Dhulipala, cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas and Anupama Parameswaran also became one of the film's highlights. Salmaan has now showered love on the 'most special actors', thanking them for shelving time to be a part of the ensemble cast.

Sharing their character posters from the film, Salmaan called Tovino 'the mother of all cameos', noting that his appearance came as the 'biggest surprise' to the audience. He further hailed Anupama's dedication to the film, wherein she held the 'most important and crucial' role. For the unversed, Kurup follows the story of India's longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who hailed from Kerala.

Dulquer Salmaan thanks Tovino, Anupama for cameo roles in Kurup

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 16, Salmaan uploaded Tovino Thomas' Charlie character poster and appreciated him for being an 'absolute delight' in the film. "Tovi you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence and hope and vulnerability" he mentioned. He also revealed that Tovino was nowhere mentioned in the film's posters and trailers as makers wanted him as their 'biggest suprise'. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart... Let Minnal be as thunderous as it is Lightning. Love always.", he concluded. Thomas quickly responded to this dedication and shed light on his 'surreal and satisfying' experience while further thanking Salmaan.

In a similar post for Anupama Parameswaran, he wrote about his long association with the former, whose patience and kindness won over his heart. He thanked her for squeezing out time for the shoot, for which she dropped her other commitments. "How you left your mark even with such short screen time....We are your fans for life and you will always be a part of us.", he wrote.

The crime thriller flick has been dropping huge numbers at the box office and has reached the 50 crore club recently. It was released on over 1500 screens across the world and became the first Malayalam film to get featured on Burj Khalifa.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DQSALMAAN/ @ANUPAMA PARAMESWARAN/ @TOVINO THOMAS)