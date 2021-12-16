'Kurup' Makers Hint At Sequel By Teasing Dulquer Salmaan In 'The Rise Of Alexander' Clip

Dubbed as one of the biggest movies from the South Indian film industry, Duquer Salmaan's crime thriller Kurup managed to enter the prestigious 100 crore club despite getting mixed reviews. The positive reception of Srinath Rajendran's directorial compelled the makers to release the film on Netflix ahead of its scheduled date to treat the fans who were unable to catch the film in theatres. However, the makers had another surprise up their sleeves as they teased a cryptic video featuring Dulquer Salmaan in an avatar quite different from Kurup.

The video was widely circulated among the fans who started decoding the caption provided by the actor with the video. This led to many speculate that the makers were hinting at the film's sequel.

Will there be Kurup 2?

Taking to his social media, the 35-year-old actor shared a video where he was seen sporting a noticeably new look than his avatar from Kurup. The video was titled 'The rise of Alexander' making fans speculate about the new character. Salmaan wrote in the caption, ''A criminal who has captured the imagination of an entire generation. A conman hiding in plain sight. When the wolf sheds his sheep’s clothing, he is one to watch out for!!''

Many fans believed that the makers were hinting at the sequel of Kurup which will chronicle the continued search of India's longest wanted criminal. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the news and announce the sequel.

More on Kurup

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie will also feature actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran and more. The actor played the role of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup, who is wanted by the Kerala State Police Department since 1984. The movie is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments. Kurup was released theatrically on November 12 on over 1,500 screens across the world.

The movie is extremely close to Dulquer Salmaan's heart as he dedicated a post for the film ahead of its release with a lengthy caption. He wrote, ''I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of it’s own. There is nothing I haven't and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically and mentally I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s. Not to take away from the tremendous effort and talent of the team that made it what it is. But I just want to speak from the heart about my special relationship with this film.''

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan