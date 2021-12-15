'Kurup' Makers Release Dulquer Salmaan's Thriller On OTT Ahead Of Schedule; Read Details

Emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year from the South film industry, Dulquer Salmaan's biographical crime thriller Kurup reigned over the box office collection by reportedly entering the 100 crore club. Said to be one of his most commendable performances, the actor played the role of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup, who is wanted by the Kerala State Police Department since 1984. In an exciting development for fans who could not catch the movie in the theatre, the makers have now dropped the film on the OTT platform.

Kurup OTT release date

After providing a visual treat with a medley of thrillers, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer film treated the fans by announcing its OTT release plans. Srinath Rajendran's directorial venture was scheduled to be released on December 17 on Netflix. However, in a surprising move, the makers announced that the film has been released on Netflix on December 14 via official social media handle. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

More on Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie will also feature actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran and more. The movie is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments. Kurup was released theatrically on November 12 on over 1,500 screens across the world. The movie opened with rave reviews and managed to break multiple box office records within two weeks of its release.

As per a post from actor Dulquer Salmaan on his personal Instagram, the film was extremely close to the actor as he admitted that it felt like his 'second child'. He wrote,

''I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of it’s own. There is nothing I havnt and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically and mentally I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s. Not to take away from the tremendous effort and talent of the team that made it what it is. But I just want to speak from the heart about my special relationship with this film.''

Image: Instagram/@kurupmovie