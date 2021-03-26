'Kurup' Teaser Shows Dulquer Salmaan As 'India's Longest Wanted Fugitive'

The much-awaited Kurup teaser has finally been released by the makers on March 26, 2021, at 6 PM. The lead actor and producer of the Malayalam-language biographical crime drama, Dulquer Salmaan, took to his social media handle and shared the poster of his newest venture with the teaser announcement time. Here is everything you need to know about the intriguing one-minute-long video, which features Dulquer as India's longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup teaser released

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the much-anticipated teaser of his latest film Kurup is out now on YouTube. The one-minute-long video starts with the image of a burning car, while in the background, a cop's voiceover tells the tale of India's longest wanted fugitive, Sukumara Kurup, who is one of the most notorious criminals of that time and has multiple cases against him. As the teaser gives glimpses of Dulquer's character in the film, his voiceover says that over 36 years and more than 300 tip-offs later, there is just one man, India's most wanted fugitive, who is still not caught and that is Sukumara Kurup. The trailer released at 6 PM today, on March 26, 2021, and has already garnered close to 150k views.

Kurup's release

The Malayalam-language biographical crime drama film written by KS Arvind, Jithin K Jose, and Daniell Sayooj Nair and directed by Srinath Rajendran is eyeing a release date of May 28, 2021. Kurup's cast includes Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role while actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Maya Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, and Suresh Oberoi will be portraying supporting characters. The film, which is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films is jointly producing Kurup with M-Star Entertainments.

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post

The Vaayai Moodi Pesavum actor took to his official Instagram handle earlier today to announce the release of his film Kurup's much-awaited teaser. He shared a picture of the film's poster and captioned it, "At long last, the Kurup Teaser is out! Shot across India and the Middle East we are giving this film our everything. Hope the teaser gives you a small glimpse into the world of Kurup! Love and gratitude to everyone who’s supported us."

Image Credits: Dulquer Salmaan Official Instagram Account