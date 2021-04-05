'Kuruthi' Teaser Rakes In Over 500k Views On YouTube; Prithviraj Shares Appreciation Post

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming thriller film Kuruthi's teaser recently released and as fans have been appreciating it, the views on the teaser have been multiplying at a great pace. Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared this thrilling piece of news on social media with all his fans and also shared the link to the teaser of the movie for them to watch.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi teaser crosses 500k views

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this stunning poster of his upcoming socio-political thriller movie Kuruthi that depicted the characters of some of the significant cast members of the film. The actor wrote on the poster with a hashtag as to how Kuruthi's teaser was trending on YouTube and added that it had already crossed 500k YouTube views.

In the caption, he stated, “I am right.. You are right.. What we are doing today is right!”. He then dropped in the link to the teaser for all his fans.

As the Youtube views on the teaser of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi has been increasing rapidly every minute, many of the fans have been sharing their opinions on how they liked the teaser. Many fans took to the comment section to state that it was a superb teaser and even asked the makers to come up with its Telugu version. Many of the fans also mentioned that they were hoping Kuruthi to be a blockbuster while others hailed Malayalam cinema. Some of the fans also added that they were surprised to know how Prithviraj Sukumaran was able to come up with so many movies in one year and then wished the actor all the best for his films. Some of them also stated how the quality of the Malayalam movies was getting better day by day while others mentioned that the Malayalam movie industry had taken off to the next level. Take a look at some of the fans’ reaction to Prithviraj Sukuamarn’s Kuruthi teaser.

Kuruthi’s release date, cast & more

Though Kuruthi’s release date has not been revealed yet, it is expected to release this year. Kuruthi's cast includes actors namely Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Navas Vallikunnu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan R. Achari, Sagar Surya and others. Manju Warrier will be making his Malayalam directorial debut from Kuruthi while the movie will be produced under Prithviraj productions by Supriya Menon.

Image Source- Still from Kuruthi teaser

