'Kuruthi' Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Powerful Acting Promises A Gripping Ride

The highly-anticipated trailer of South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming Malayalam flick, Kuruthi is finally released. The fast-paced Kuruthi trailer takes the audience on a gripping ride of Erattupetta located in Kerala. Sukumaran's powerful acting and nail-biting intense scenes along with the on-spot background music, promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The short video clip gives fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the Manu Warrier directorial flick.

Kuruthi trailer released on Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of the thriller drama takes one into the life of Ibrahim, who leads an isolated life in the mountains where he is thriving hard to leave behind the bitter past memories that haunt him in his present life. One night, an injured cop is seen barging into his house along with a prisoner trying to seek refuge. A powerful enemy burning to take revenge follows them into the house and Ibrahim is forced to confront questions about his own perceptions and convictions. The crux of the film reads, "A Vow to Kill, An Oath to Protect."

Helmed by Manu Warrier, the film is penned by Anish Pallyal. Bankrolled by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions, Sukumaran will be seen in the lead role, along with Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Rajan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sagar Surya, and Naslen in pivotal roles. The film marks Warrier's directorial debut in the Malayalam film industry.

The film was short in Erattupetta, in Kottayam district and Vagamon in Idukki district of Kerala. Kuruthi went on floors in the month of December 2020 and was wrapped up in less than a month. The team adhered to filming restrictions put by the Kerala Government. Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his verified Twitter handle and shared the trailer of his upcoming film.

Furthermore, for the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in Cold Case that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 30, 2021. It is directed by Tanu Balak and produced by Sreenath V. Nath. The film also stars Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anand and Rajesh Hebbar in essential roles. Currently, Sukumaran is busy shooting for his second directorial film, Bro Daddy in Hyderabad. The crew began shooting on July 15, 2021.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.