Kushboo receives COVID-19 vaccine, has message for those who'd say she 'jumped the lane'

Phase two of the COVID-19 vaccination has kicked off in an encouraging manner as many leaders of the political fraternity took their first dose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of the other leaders of his Cabinet received the first dose of the vaccine dose and urged all those eligible to be inoculated as well. Among the other politicians, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kushboo Sundar also received the first jab.

Kushboo Sundar receives COVID-19 vaccine

Kushboo Sundar posted pictures from her vaccination process, that took place on Wednesday. Dressed in a saree and a mask, the actor-politician was seen signing the required documents and taking her injection. She even posed at the installation that read ‘I’m vaccinated against COVID-19- A Step towards healthier India’ at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

She had a strong message in her caption, that she decided to get vaccinated for her family and ‘thousands’ that she meets everyday. Sundar also highlighted that she was asthmatic with severe sinusitis, in a message to those thinking she ‘jumped the lane’. Asking them to relax, she stressed that she had to be fine to take care of others.

Got myself vaccinated at #TheApolloHospital #Chennai. I got it done bcoz I care for my family n thousands of those who i meet everyday. I am asthmatic with severe sinusitis. So before those who say I jumped the lane, relax. I have to be fine to take care of others. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/ivEgp2NOOx — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 3, 2021

Another actor-politician to take the vaccine was Makal Needhi Miam Chief Kamal Haasan. Radikaa Sarathkumar was among the other well-known actors to receive the vaccine shot.

Among the celebrities from the entertainment industry, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, veteran actor Satish Shah got vaccinated. From the sports community, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, and Team India coach Ravi Shastri received the vaccine shot. In all, 1.56 crore people have been vaccinated, the Health Ministry informed.

