Kushboo Sundar Indulges In Self-care And Shares Tips After Polls, But Takes Dig At DMK

The last few days have been dominated by intense campaigning for Kushboo Sundar as Tamil Nadu went to elections on Tuesday. After the political efforts, the actor-turned-politician relaxed by indulging in some self-care. However, that was not without continuing her digs at the DMK even a day after the elections.

Kushboo Sundar indulges in self-care after elections

Taking to Twitter, Kusbboo shared selfies from home with the face mask on. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader stated that it was time to look after oneself after the elections. She quipped that the best way to do was to ‘scrap the paint off the wall’ and use a face mask

Kushboo also shared the ingredients of the mask, which consisted of ‘curd, turmeric, honey’ and stated that it was 'best way to remove tan.'

However, there was a political message too, as she stated that ‘paranoid DMK lobsters’ were still ranting. even after the elections were done.

Elections are over but I see bunch of paranoid DMK losers still ranting. à®ªà¯‹à®¯à¯ à®µà¯‡à®³à¯ˆ à®‡à®°à¯à®¨à¯à®¤à®¾ à®ªà®¾à®°à¯à®™à¯à®•. à®’à®°à¯ à®ªà¯†à®£à¯à®£à¯ˆ à®®à®¤à®¿à®•à¯à®•à®¾à®¤à®¤à¯ à®•à®Ÿà¯à®šà®¿à®¯à®¿à®©à¯ à®ªà¯†à®šà¯à®šà¯ à®Žà®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà®¿ à®‡à®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®…à®¤à¯ à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à¯ à®®à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯‡ à®¤à¯†à®°à®¿à®¯à¯à®®à¯. ðŸ™ðŸ˜Š — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) April 7, 2021

In a candid conversation with Republic, Kushboo Sundar, who has always been vocal about the cause of women said that women should always come in support of other women.

Outlining that women often approach her with their problems, she said, "I like that women look up to me with so much of hope, so much of confidence that I can their voice in the assembly." She further went on to say that she wants to be " a single voice for women", which makes them say "Okay, we have someone to speak for us."