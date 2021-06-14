Kushboo Sundar Pens Love-filled Note For Husband Sundar Along With Their Rare Photos

Indian politician and actor Kushboo Sundar has been married to filmmaker and actor Sundar C for more than two decades now. Recently, the Meri Jung actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 13, to pen a heartfelt note for her husband. The 50-year-old politician also shared some rare photos to showcase their journey, since they met and the times with their daughters Avantika and Anandita.

Kushboo Sundar pens a heartfelt note for her husband along with rare pictures

In Kushboo Sundar's Instagram post, she shared a rare picture of her with Sundar C in which she was seen dressed in a traditional south Indian saree along with some heavy jewelry. The second picture showed their moment after the birth of their daughter. Kushboo was seen lying in a hospital bed while Sundar was holding the baby in his arms. They both looked at each other with an endearing smile as they posed for the picture. The third picture was from the present in which both Kushboo and Sundar posed with their daughters Avantika and Anandita all dressed up for some special occasion. Kushboo wrote in the caption, "#1995 we fell in love - #2000 we started a family- #2020 we have grown up together.. Times have changed but we remain the same. Kids are in charge of our lives now. ❤❤".

Kushbook Sundaar's throwback post garnered attention from her fans and followers as well as celebrities from South cinema. Bengal Tiger actor Raashi Khanna was also in love with the post and dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments. South Indian television host Kiki Vijay dropped several smiling faces with heart eyes emoticons. Her followers wrote comments like, "Happy Family", "You're gorgeous as ever.. u haven't aged", "Superb", and many such comments.

A look at Kushboo Sundar's Instagram

Earlier this month, Kushboo Sundar wish her close friend and actor R Madhvan for his 51st Birthday on June 2. Kushboo, who featured in his film 13B: Fear Has a New, shared a selfie picture of them along with a birthday note admitting she was a day late to wish him. The Vetri Vizha actor wrote in the caption, "Happppppppy birthday my dearest Maddy . I know I am a day late but better late than never. Promise to make up for the goof up soon. Loads of love and hugs. 🎂"

