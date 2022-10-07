Kushboo Sundar Undergoes Coccyx Bone Surgery, Updates 'shall Resume Work Post 2 Day Rest'

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar who has shown her stellar performances in films like Annaatthe, and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu among others recently underwent coccyx bone surgery. The actor shared the update on her Twitter handle with a picture from the hospital bed.

The actor opened up about her health condition and stated that the surgery took place a few days back and now she has returned home and is on a road to recovery. After resting for two days, the actor informed that she will be resuming work.

Kushboo Sundar undergoes Coccyx Bone Surgery

Kushboo shared her health status and even apologised to her fans for not being able to reply to their speedy recovery wishes. "Had a procedure for my coccyx bone yesterday. Back home now. Rest for 2 days and then back to work. Sorry for the wishes, and once again wish you all Happy Dussehra 2022, Happy Vijayadashami 2022," she tweeted.

Even though the actor seemed to be struggling with excruciating pain in the picture, her fans and supporters sent their speedy recovery wishes while hoping to see her back in a good health soon.

Had a procedure for my coccyx bone yesterday. Back home now. Rest for 2 days n then back to work.

Sorry for the wishes, once again wishing you all #happydussehra2022 #HappyVijayadashami2022. pic.twitter.com/S8n1SjHEnS — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 5, 2022

What is Coccyx Bone Surgery?

Coccygectomy is a surgical procedure in which the coccyx or tailbone is removed. It is considered a required treatment for sacrococcygeal teratoma and other germ cell tumors arising from the coccyx. Coccygectomy is the treatment of last resort for coccydynia (coccyx pain) which has failed to respond to nonsurgical treatment. While the surgery itself is a relatively straight-forward operation, recovery from the surgery can be a long and uncomfortable process for the patient.

Earlier this year, the actor stole the limelight after she shed 20 kg. In a Twitter post then, Kushboo attributed a good diet and a “rigorous workout” as the two most important mantras to lose weight and stay healthy. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kushboo recently took on the producer role for the upcoming romance comedy Coffee With Kadhal. The film, which stars Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, and Jiiva in significant roles, is directed by Sundar C.

IMAGE: Instagram/khushsundar