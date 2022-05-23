Last Updated:

'Kushi': Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Wrap Up Film's Kashmir Schedule; See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have wrapped up the first schedule of their forthcoming romantic comedy film 'Kushi' in Kashmir.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Twitter/ @shivanirvana


Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have finally wrapped up the first schedule of their forthcoming romantic comedy Kushi in Kashmir. Director Shiva Nirvana shared the news on social media alongside pictures of the film's team as they celebrated the wrap-up. Billed as a 'grand family experience'', the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda wrap up first schedule of Kushi

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, May 23, Shiva Nirvana dropped two pictures from the schedule wrap and wrote, "Amazing first schedule in kashmir Thankyou @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishore #saranyapradeep and Whole #khushiteam congratulations #khushiondec23." While one picture shows the whole team posing with their thumbs up as they celebrate the wrap, the other still showcases the leading duo all smiles as they sit along with the makers. Take a look:

The film was officially announced earlier this month, with the first look poster showcasing the leading stars seated alongside each other amid snow-capped mountains. While Samantha looked graceful in a pink saree with stunning gold jewellery, Vijay sported a casual avatar as he smoked along. In the caption, Samantha mentioned, "This Christmas- NewYears An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!."

READ | Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional after birthday; '8 years back, you didn’t know my name'

The project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while Hesham Abdul Wahab is onboard as the music director.  It will witness a worldwide release on December 23, 2022, in four languages, namely Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Samantha and Vijay, who've starred together in Mahanati, the biopic based on the life of actress Savitri. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role, the film received many accolades including a National Film Award. 

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen in director Puri Jagannadh's Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The upcoming romantic sports action film will hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. He also has romantic drama JGM in the pipeline. On the other hand, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming thriller Yashoda. Bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, Yashoda is all set to hit the big screens on August 12, 2022.

Tags: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, kushi
First Published:
