KV Anand Passes Away At 54: South Actors Allu Arjun, Mohanlal & Others Pay Tribute

Tamil film director KV Anand passes away on April 30, 2021, at the age of 54, due to cardiac arrest. South actors and directors express shock.

On April 30, 2021, Tamil director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest, at the age of 54. The director started his career as a photojournalist and has worked in many films as a cinematographer before making his way as a director. The list of popular KV Anand's movies includes Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan, Kaappaan, among others. He has also won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his debut flick, Thenmavin Kombath. As soon as KV Anand death news surfaced online, many celebs have taken to their social media handles and paid their tribute.

KV Anand passes away

South actor Gautham Karthik expressed his shock on his official Twitter handle and paid tribute to the late director. He wrote that 'we have lost a wonderful creator' and further prayed 'may he rest in peace'. He also sent his condolences to Anand's family. South superstar Mohanlal also wrote 'gone from our sight but never from our hearts'. He wrote that KV Anand 'will be missed forever' and he sent his 'prayers for the departed soul'. Allu Arjun expressed his shock over KV Anand's news. He tweeted that he 'just woke up to the sad news that the KV Anand garu is no more'. He called the director 'wonderful cameraman' and 'brilliant director and very nice gentleman'. He said that he will 'always be remembered and missed' and further sent his condolences to the 'near, dear and his family'. 

Riaz Ahmed confirmed the news and wrote that the director passed away at 3 am due to cardiac arrest and further prayed 'rest in peace'. Lyca Productions wrote 'Rest in peace'. Khushbu Sundar wrote that the news is 'unbelievable' and dropped a pair of praying hands emoticons.  

Sreedhar Pillai, too, remembered the late director and wrote that 'he excelled in whatever job he did, from time he started life as a still photographer, debuted as a cinematographer to turning director'.  He added that he 'spent quality time with him discussing and interviewing him on cinema'. Kaushik LM also wrote that it is 'huge shocker to begin the day as 'ace director-cinematographer is no more'. 

