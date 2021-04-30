KV Anand Passes Away Following A Heart Attack: Netizens Say, "Very Very Shocking News"

KV Anand, a Tamil director and cinematographer, died of a heart attack on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Chennai. He was 54 years old at the time of his demise. As per reports, Anand suffered a heart attack at his home in the early hours of Friday and drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he died at 3 a.m. His death has stunned the nation, which is still reeling from the death of comedy legend Vivek. As soon as the news of KV Anand's death became public, celebrities and netizens took to social media to express their sorrow. Let's have a look at the netizens' reactions to KV Anand's death.

kv anand was really one of the best cinematographers/directors in the industry, his movies always got us thinking. rip ðŸ¥€ pic.twitter.com/biKjBb0BiX — wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) April 30, 2021

im honestly in shock ðŸ’” — wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) April 30, 2021

Legendary Film-maker ðŸŽ¥ #KVAnand ( Aged 54 years ) passes away today early morning at 3 AM due to cardiac arrest



May His Soul rest in peace ðŸ™ðŸ’#RIPKVAnand sir pic.twitter.com/XYnVpusc2K — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 30, 2021

Fans of the cinematographer were in absolute shock at the news of KV Anand’s death. One of his fans said, ‘KV Anand passes away. A huge loss to the Film Industry. RIP Sir’. Another one said, “Absolutely shocking. A hugely talented director & a brilliant cinematographer #KVAnand dies aged 54. I enjoyed watching all his films since Kana Kandaen. He hopped into different genres and kept us entertained. #Ayan is my all-time fav! Loved his unique Tamil titles. #RIPKVAnand”. Another person expressed his shock by saying, “I can’t believe the news I just read about #KVAnand His film #Ayan is one of my favourite, @Suriya_offlfilms. #Ko brought @PiaBajpai to my attention. What a cinematographer, what a director. Rest In Peace sir. Your genius will be missed #RIPKVAnand”.

Can't believe what is happening with cardiac arrest and this wierd 2020s...wishing this hard period to go asapðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ #ripkvanand sir — à®•à¯‹à®•à¯à®²à¯ (@crifanticbuddy) April 30, 2021

First SPB, a great singer.....

Next Vivek, a great Comedian....and now K.V.Anand, a great Cinematographer/Director...!

I think, God is planning to take a Film! — Simonje (@simonje2405) April 30, 2021

Very very Shocking news.... I knew him from his earlier days, when he was associated with Rajesh Kumar's Pocket Novel.... Great loss to Tamil Film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Simonje (@simonje2405) April 30, 2021

Most people were absolutely taken aback and said that hearing this news of death every day was truly terrifying. Other people reminisced his great work and said that he had left a legacy behind that would always be remembered. Yet others offered prayers for his soul and his family who have to face the sudden and tragic loss of KV Anand.

Anand made his directorial debut in 2005 with the family drama Kana Kandaen, following a promising career as a cinematographer in movies such as Minnaram, Chandralekha, Mudhalvan, Josh, Nayak, Boys, Khakee, and Sivaji. The film was met with scepticism when it was announced. However, it quickly gained success and became a sleeper hit at the box office. Anand then created Ayan. It is without a doubt one of the best action entertainers created by the Tamil film industry in the last two decades. With Ko, Anand maintained his successful streak as a director. The 2011 film was a love letter to his previous career as a photojournalist. Kaappaan was his most recent film as a director.