KV Anand Passes Away In Chennai; Allu Arjun Mourns Over 'brilliant Director's Death

Minutes after the news of veteran Tamil director and cinematographer KV Anand’s demise emerged online, actor Allu Arjun took to his social media handle and mourned over the death of the former. Allu Arjun's statement in the note post read, "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family . Rest in Peace Sir." The actor captioned his note post with "RIP ! #KVAnand garu.

Allu Arjun mourns KV Anand's death; shares a note

Apart from Allu Arjun, a handful of celebrities from regional film fraternities took to their social media handle and paid their last respect to the late director. His contemporary Santosh Sivan posted on Twitter, "KV Anand RIP god bless" while music director Harris Jayaraj wrote, "unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand", on the micro-blogging site. Music director D Imaan also shared a tweet, which read, "My deepest condolences to KV Anand Sir’s family. Rest In Peace sir." On the other hand, actor Gautham Karthik also took to his Twitter and wrote, "We’ve lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family."

KV Anand passes away

Director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai. He was 54. The news of his demise was first confirmed by film publicist Riaz K Ahmed via a Twitter post. As per his tweet, the veteran director died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday.

Legendary Film-maker #KVAnand ( Aged 54 years ) passes away today early morning at 3 AM due to cardiac arrest



May His Soul rest in peace #RIPKVAnand sir

A look at KV Anand's movies and career trajectory

The cinematographer, film director and former photojournalist worked predominantly in the Tamil Film Industry. After a brief stint as a journalist, he became a cinematographer in the early 1990s. Anand has handled the camera for 14 films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. His repertoire includes popular Tamil films, such as Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan, among many others.