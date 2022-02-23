'KVRK': See Samantha, Nayanthara & Vijay In BTS Clip From Making Of Iconic 'Titanic' Pose

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen sharing the screen in the much-awaited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The makers of the film have been unveiling several posters featuring the trio and one of them saw the actors replicate the iconic Titanic pose on a ship. The film's director, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes of the iconic poster that caught the attention of fans.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Titanic pose

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also called KVRK has been a highly-anticipated movie ever since it was announced. Its ensemble cast also appeals to fans and the efforts that are being taken by the makers to release new posters have not gone in vain, as they create anticipation among fans. One of the creative and unique posters saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi replicate the Titanic pose that saw Rose and Jack on the ship with their arms open wide. The three actors donned black outfits as they were seen arriving on set in the behind-the-scenes clip uploaded by the director. The video saw them smiling from ear to ear as they interacted with each other and the crew around them. The director hilariously captioned the clip, "When I made titanic with One Jack and two Roses! Special Clip from BTS for all the #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal fans around :)."

Watch the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal BTS video here

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser

The makers of the film released the movie's teaser online and had fans excited for this upcoming release. The romantic comedy sees Vijay Sethupathi playing Rambo, as Samantha and Nayanthara take on the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively. The teaser sees the two female leads in love with Rambo and the chaos that ensues when he does not know whom to pick. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and will be jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The teaser includes several emotional, serious and hilarious scenes and fans can't wait to see the trio bring it to life on the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial