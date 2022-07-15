'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan Hosts Special Screening For Chiranjeevi, Sukumar & More

Just before the release of the Aamir Khan-starrer long pending film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the 3 Idiots star hosted a special screening for various Telegu industry stalwarts. South star Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, attended the screening in Hyderabad.

For the unknown, Aamir's forthcoming film is the official remake of the iconic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. After facing multiple delays, the film will finally be released on August 11 in theatres. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh in crucial roles.

Aamir Khan hosts special Laal Singh Chaddha screening for Telegu bigwigs

Apart from Naga Chaitanya who is set for his Bollywood debut with the film, the screening was also attended by his father Nagarjuna Akkineni, megastar Chiranjeevi, RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Pushpa director Sukumar. A picture from the theatre has gone viral on social media that shows all the bigwigs watching the film with Aamir.

Music composers Tanuj Tiku and Pritam have been roped in as the music composer for the project. The trailer of the film which was released on May 29, gave fans a glimpse of Aamir Khan's character Laal and how he navigates through life while being different from others.

Previously, according to the sources of Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan and his team were reportedly working on the second trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha after facing massive criticism from the audience. The reports further revealed that the actor himself is reworking the second trailer cut to add some drama and humour to it while stating that he wanted the audience to get a vibe of his film with the first trailer and then open up the audience to the world that he has created there.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, a source close to the actor informed how he had injured his knee while shooting a running sequence in the film. The actor underwent physiotherapy and took painkillers to avoid the excruciating pain caused while running. The reason why Aamir Khan chose to run despite the injury was the delay in shooting due to the pandemic. The shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha was continuously getting postponed and Aamir Khan didn’t want to wait for the shooting of a long sequence.

IMAGE: Twitter/@UrsVamsiShekar/Taran_Adarsh