Last Updated:

Lakshmi Manchu Asks Fans To Pour In Blessings As Her Daughter Vidya Nirvana Turns 7

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has put up a tweet for her daughter on her birthday, asking her fans and followers to give their blessings to her.

Written By
Vatsal Thakore
Lakshmi Manchu

Image: LAKSHMI MANCHU INSTAGRAM / MANOGNA REDDY


Actor Lakshmi Manchu's daughter, Vidya Nirvana Manchu, turned 7 years old on June 15. She was born to Lakshmi Manchu and her husband Andy Srinivasan, through surrogacy, on June 15 2014. Today, on the occasion of her 7th birthday, Lakshmi Manchu has put up a tweet wishing her daughter and asking for blessings for her. Read on to know more about it.

Lakshmi Manchu’s wish for her daughter

Lakshmi Manchu put up this tweet wishing her daughter, Vidya Nirvana and calling her a ‘magical human being.' She also asked her fans and well-wishers to shower blessings on her daughter. Check out. 

 

Netizens pour in wishes

Just as the Gundello Godari actor put up this tweet, her fans and followers began pouring in their best wishes for her daughter, Vidya Nirvana. Take a look at the tweets from some of the netizens, giving their birthday wishes to Lakshmi Manchu's daughter.

READ | Lakshmi Manchu sets major #holidaygoals as she vacays in Maldives with Mohan Babu & fam

 

 

 

 

 

Celebs pour in wishes

Actors Pragya Jaiswal and Danish Sait also sent their wishes for Lakshmi Manchu’s daughter, by replying to her tweet. Take a look at what they said.
 

READ | Lakshmi Manchu to cycle 100 km to raise funds for differently-abled athletes

 

Lakshmi Manchu often shares pictures and videos with her daughter on her Instagram, and they always get a lot of love from her fans. On this year’s Mother’s Day, Lakshmi Manchu had shared a post on her Instagram, which gave her fans a glimpse of her bond with her daughter. The post also had a picture of a card that her daughter had made to wish her on Mother’s Day. In the caption of the post, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, I never thought being a mother will give me this kind of satisfaction. I was always worried of being a mother who's going to mess the child up. What I realize now that every child has their own journey no matter what you do. So, all you can do is protect, love and give them space to grow. Being your mother is the most INCREDIBLE feeling and best title that I've ever done so far. 🤗 I am humbled by your love. I am in all of your grace. You put me on the floor with your jokes. I can't wait for you to grow up each year and to celebrate each moment with you. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I am the lucky one here!”

READ | Lakshmi Manchu shows cute jealously after Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi's trip to Sikkim

Lakshmi Manchu's movies in recent times

Lakshmi Manchu's latest works include her movies and web series. She was recently seen in the Telugu film Pitta Kathalu, which came out in February 2021 on Netflix. Before that, she was seen in the lead role in a Telugu web series, titled Mrs Subbalakshmi, which premiered on ZEE5 in 2019.

READ | Lakshmi Manchu bumps into Rajnikanth as latter shoots for 'Annaatthe', shares a selfie

Image: Lakshi Manchu's Instagram / Manogna Reddy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT