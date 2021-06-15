Lakshmi Manchu Asks Fans To Pour In Blessings As Her Daughter Vidya Nirvana Turns 7

Actor Lakshmi Manchu's daughter, Vidya Nirvana Manchu, turned 7 years old on June 15. She was born to Lakshmi Manchu and her husband Andy Srinivasan, through surrogacy, on June 15 2014. Today, on the occasion of her 7th birthday, Lakshmi Manchu has put up a tweet wishing her daughter and asking for blessings for her. Read on to know more about it.

Lakshmi Manchu’s wish for her daughter

Lakshmi Manchu put up this tweet wishing her daughter, Vidya Nirvana and calling her a ‘magical human being.' She also asked her fans and well-wishers to shower blessings on her daughter. Check out.

Goooood morning! My baby @VidyaNirvana turns 7 today. Pour in those blessings to this magical human being❤️🌷🥰🎉😇 pic.twitter.com/Dnh9zxoyyM — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 15, 2021

Netizens pour in wishes

Just as the Gundello Godari actor put up this tweet, her fans and followers began pouring in their best wishes for her daughter, Vidya Nirvana. Take a look at the tweets from some of the netizens, giving their birthday wishes to Lakshmi Manchu's daughter.

Many more happy returns of the day @VidyaNirvana — அன்பு தோழன் (@anbuthozhan37) June 15, 2021

Many More Happy Returns of the Day to the little one. May god bless her with good health, love and happiness. — Raghavendra (@89Raghavendra) June 15, 2021

Happy Birthday, Nirvana! It's amazing you are already 7. You are growing up fast. Take care and listen to mum & dad who are your best of best friends and best of any well-wishers. Take care and all the best! — Sreekanth Gudesa (@sreekanthgudesa) June 15, 2021

Happy Birthday chitti thaali. .... World is full of negative spread some positivity like your mom and chinna mena mama ..Manchu manoj.. — Sathvik Rebel (@sathvikudu) June 15, 2021

Very happy birthday little princess god bless you 🎂🎉 — santoshkumar (@rajarani4848) June 15, 2021

Celebs pour in wishes

Actors Pragya Jaiswal and Danish Sait also sent their wishes for Lakshmi Manchu’s daughter, by replying to her tweet. Take a look at what they said.



Happy happy bday Nivi 🎂❤️ — Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) June 15, 2021

Happpy Birthday baby 👶 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 15, 2021

Lakshmi Manchu often shares pictures and videos with her daughter on her Instagram, and they always get a lot of love from her fans. On this year’s Mother’s Day, Lakshmi Manchu had shared a post on her Instagram, which gave her fans a glimpse of her bond with her daughter. The post also had a picture of a card that her daughter had made to wish her on Mother’s Day. In the caption of the post, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, I never thought being a mother will give me this kind of satisfaction. I was always worried of being a mother who's going to mess the child up. What I realize now that every child has their own journey no matter what you do. So, all you can do is protect, love and give them space to grow. Being your mother is the most INCREDIBLE feeling and best title that I've ever done so far. 🤗 I am humbled by your love. I am in all of your grace. You put me on the floor with your jokes. I can't wait for you to grow up each year and to celebrate each moment with you. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I am the lucky one here!”

Lakshmi Manchu's movies in recent times

Lakshmi Manchu's latest works include her movies and web series. She was recently seen in the Telugu film Pitta Kathalu, which came out in February 2021 on Netflix. Before that, she was seen in the lead role in a Telugu web series, titled Mrs Subbalakshmi, which premiered on ZEE5 in 2019.

Image: Lakshi Manchu's Instagram / Manogna Reddy

