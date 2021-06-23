Lakshmi Manchu Dances To Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming' In A Saree-clad Video With Her Daughter

Lakshmi Manchu celebrated World Music Day on June 21, 2021, by sharing a clip of her and her daughter spontaneously breaking into a wild dance to Vijay's Vaathi Coming. Her dance video has gone viral! It was also actor Vijay's birthday (June 22) and the video came at the right time as Vaathi Coming is one of the actor's most famous songs from his film Master. Earlier, the song went viral and many fans and celebrities alike had posted their versions of the hook step of the song.

Seen in a printed black and pink saree, Lakshmi danced with a carefree attitude in the video where her daughter made an appearance as well. Actor Rakulpreet Singh clearly enjoyed it as she commented, "Aye aye aye" on the post.

While not many pointed out that it was actor Vijay's birthday, Lakshmi Manchu received a lot of love as fans poured in with heart, fire and clapping emojis. One user also wrote, "Beautiful mom and daughter."

Lakshmi Manchu's projects

On the work front, the actor was last seen on Netflix's Pitta Kathalu in which she played a dirty politician who ruthlessly ruins lives in order to exact her revenge. Viewers and critics alike enjoyed her performance in the anthology. She was also seen along with actor Rakulpreet Singh on Rana Daggubatii's talk show, No 1 Yaari where the trio talked and shared stories of their friendship. The actor also runs a video series on parenting with her daughter Nirvana Manchu.

The actor often features her daughter in her videos and the two indulge in many activities like Yoga and travelling together. On World Yoga Day (21 June), she shared a post on the importance of Yoga and why she teaches her daughter as well. Lakshmi does not restrict herself to just parenting and has several videos on mental health and Covid-19 as well, where she talks to experts in the field to share more knowledge on these topics. In one of her latest videos, the actor hosted a talk on "Unlocking the impact on mental health during covid-19" in which she spoke to Dr Varudhini Kankipati.

IMAGE: LAKSHMI MANCHU'S INSTAGRAM

