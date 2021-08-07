Lakshmi Manchu Shares 'legendary Dinner' Picture With Mega Stars Mohan Babu, Mohanlal

Best known for her roles in Lakshmi Bomb and Basmati Blues, Lakshmi Manchu has made a name for herself with her Tamil, Telugu and English films. The actor often takes to social media to share priceless pictures of her family. On Friday, she uploaded a picture with Mohan Babu and Mohanlal at a dinner party and called it a ‘Legendary dinner.'

Lakshmi Manchu’s picture with Mohan Babu and Mohanlal

Lakshmi Manchu shared four precious pictures on her Instagram account on Friday. She included pictures of herself alongside her father, Mohan Babu, best-known for his work in Telugu films. The pictures also saw Mohan Babu’s wife, Nirmala Devi, Vishnu Manchu, his wife Viranica, and Mohanlal, famous for his stellar performance in the hit film, Lucifer. Lakshmi Manchu accompanied her post with the caption, "That's one hell of a LEGENDARY DINNER with the "M"s of the "M"ovies!! #LakshmiUnfiltered #Family."

Lakshmi Manchu’s recent work

Manchu was most recently seen in Netflix’s first Telugu anthology, Pitta Kathalu. The series tells a complicated and dark story of love and features Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan and Amala Paul. Pitta Kathalu attempts to break long-standing stereotypes and gives viewers a refreshing take on love.

The actor has also won Filmfare Awards for her roles in Gundello Godari and Chandamama Kathalu. Her role in Gundello Godari also helped her get her hands on a SIIMA award for Best Supporting Actress.

Mohanlal in the upcoming Bro Daddy

After stunning the audience with his role in Lucifer, Mohanlal is all set to star in the upcoming Malayalam comedy drama, Bro Daddy. The film will be helmed by the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sukumaran also directed Lucifer and won the hearts of cinephiles with his work.

Bro Daddy will see the reunion of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the much-loved duo. Mohanlal will take on a pivotal role in the film alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. Abhinandan Ramanujam has been roped in to be the cinematographer for the film. He was previously the man behind the lens for films like Amen and Nine.

Picture Credits: Lakshmi Manchu-Instagram

