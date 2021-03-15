Lakshmi Manchu Shows Cute Jealously After Mohan Babu And Chiranjeevi's Trip To Sikkim

Lakshmi Manchu is an Indian actor, producer, and television presenter who works in Telugu cinema and on American television. She is also the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu. In her recent Instagram and Twitter posts, Manchu showed jealously after her father went on a trip with his long-time friend and South Indian star Chiranjeevi. Read on to know more-

Lakshmi Manchu's cute jealousy on Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi's trip

Lakshmi Manchu showed cute jealousy in a Twitter post after her father Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi's quick trip to Sikkim. She added a photo of Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi posing together from the trip. She described both of them as 'Maestro' and wrote that the trip was bound to be 'lit' since they went together. She also added that only Chiranjeevi could convince 'Nana' for a quick weekend trip to Sikkim.

She wrote she was so 'jealous' and was also good to see them both having a nice time. She expressed her heart was full and wrote jokingly 'let us kids accompany you someday'. See post on Lakshmi Manchu's Twitter-

Laxmi Manchu added the same post in her Instagram feed. Her followers were in awe of two maestros meeting and also adored Manchu's cute jealously. One of them wrote, "Chiru Sir can convince anyone". Many of her followers wrote 'nice pic' with several heart eyes, red hearts, clapping hands, and fire emoticons to show their love for the South Indian stars. Check out post and comments here-

Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi's movies and friendship

Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi have starred in several films together in the 80s and 90s including Koondaveti Doonga, Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu, Kirayi Rowdylu, Billa Ranga, Chakravarthy, and many more. Even though there have been some rumours created when there was a disturbance between them a few years ago, they still remain good friends for a long time now. On Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday in 2020, Mohan Babu gifted him a customised wooden bike. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to thank him for the gift and wrote his long-time friend, for the first time in his life, sent him an artwork as a gift. He also wrote his 'royalty' and 'personality' were imbued in that gift.

Promo Image Source: Lakshmi Manchu's Instagram

