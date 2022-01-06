Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'virus Finally Caught Up To Me'

Lakshmi Manchu, the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared a lengthy note and said that she was playing hide and seek from the virus for the past 2 years but it has finally caught up to her. She also asked all her fans and followers to wear masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

South Indian actor Lakshmi Manchu took to her Instagram and shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a note that read, "They say don't run from your fears, attack them.. well that didn't turn out so well for me. After playing hide and seek for 2 years from the buchodu of 2020 and screaming GO CORONA GO; COVID-19 finally caught me. I did give it a good fight but it had other plans. I am taking all the necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. Gonna use some of my kalari skills to kick COVID's a**. PSA to all - Let's stay home, stay safe and MASK UP!!"

She continued her note and wrote, "So don't forget to take your vitamins and keep your mind and body in check. Don't forget to GET VACCINATED and if you are double vaccinated, find the best booster for you. Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!"

India has been witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count and up 4,306 from a day ago. With these additions, the city's overall coronavirus count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 10,665 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 11.9 per cent. The national capital recorded eight COVID deaths on Wednesday, the highest number since June 16 last year, while the number was three on Tuesday and one each on January 3, 2 and 1. The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices.

Image: Instagram/@lakshmimanchu