Lakshmi Manchu To Cycle 100 Km To Raise Funds For Differently-abled Athletes

Lakshmi Manchu is a well-known actor, television host, and producer in the Telugu film Industry. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video where she reveals her plan to help raise funds for para-athletes.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Hits Back After Trolls Attack Her Daughter North's Oil Painting

Also Read | Zack Snyder 'had Ideas' To Explore Death Of Robin, Focusing On Joker-Batman Rivalry

Lakshmi Manchu lends a hand of help to disabled athletes

Lakshmi Manchu shared a video on Instagram and wrote "The smell of fresh air and the sound of the wind, was just astonishing as I rode 35 KMS with @adityamehtafoundation! I will be bicycling 100kms!! Yes 100 km to raise funds for the para-athletes who'll be trained at the infinity para-sports academy and rehab center.100KMS HERE I COME!". Check out her video below:

Fans loved her initiative and supported her wholeheartedly. Many fans commented that she is an inspiration for everyone. The post has garnered more than 7800 likes on Instagram and many comments. Lakshmi Manchu has also put up a link in her Instagram bio for the ones who would like to donate to this cause. Check out the reaction of some of her fans and followers below:

Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu. She has made her acting debut in an American Television series called Las Vegas. She also appeared as a guest in the famous show, Desperate Housewives. Lakshmi Manchu's movies have always carried unique themes, her films like Chandamama Kathalu, Anaganga O Dheerudu, and Gundello Godari were highly popular. She recently made her Youtube debut in Rana Duggabati's Youtube channel where she hosted her talk show called Life- With Lakshmi Manchu. She is also going to play a titular role in an upcoming Telugu Netflix film, Pitta Kathalu.

Also Read | Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Cast Boasts Of Shruti Hassan, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu & More

Lakshmi Manchu has teamed up with Tharun Bhascker for a Zee 5 web series. Lakshmi will play the main lead in this political drama and it is currently under production. The actor was so impressed with the storyline of the show that she grabbed the opportunity immediately. She was last seen in Mrs. Subhalakshmi with Srinivas Avasarala.

Image Credits: @lakshmimanchu Instagram

Also Read | Lakshmi Manchu Sets Major #holidaygoals As She Vacays In Maldives With Mohan Babu & Fam

Also Read | Where To Watch Nomadland? Find Out Where You Can Stream This Golden Globe Nominated Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.