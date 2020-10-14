Lakshmi Menon Opens About Her Relationship Status During A Q&A Session With Fans

Miruthan actor Lakshmi Menon took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to reveal about her relationship status. The actor recently conducted a question and answer session with her fans where they went on to ask her personal and professional questions. During the session, one of her followers asked Lakshmi if she was single and the actor’s reply will leave fans stunned.

As the actor conducted the Q&A session, one of her fans asked if she was single. Lakshmi replied to the question saying, “nop!! with a blush and red heart emoji”. She also added another blush GIF. However, the actor did not reveal the identity or any information about her boyfriend. Take a look at the post below:

Apart from this, the actor also went on to answer several other questions from fans and her followers. It also seems like the actor had a fun time with her fans as she tried to have a one on one conversation with them. Fans also went on to ask Lakshmi about her favourite actor and film.

To which the actor replied saying that her favourite film is Jigarthanda helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and her favourite actor is Dhanush. This is also not the first time that the actor went on to have such a session with her fans. She often goes on to interact with her fans and also reveals details about her personal and professional life be it through her posts, stories, sessions and more.

Lakshmi's recent controversy

The actor recently made headlines due to her comments on the Bigg Boss Tamil show. The actor was speculated to be a part of the Bigg Boss Tamil and rubbishing all the rumours, the actor said that she does not want to wash other's plates and clean toilets. And she also said that she does not like the format of the show.

Later, the actor went on to clarify the reason behind her using cuss words for Bigg Boss Tamil show. The actor also earlier announced that she will not be a part of Kamal Haasan’s show as she doesn’t find it worth it. She also added that she did not mean to hurt somebody or to make a fuss by speaking about a show.

