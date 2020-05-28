Lakshmikanth Chenna Opens Up 'Run's OTT Release, Says 'Script Will Excite Audience'

Lakshmikanth Chenna whose upcoming Telugu film Run is all set to premiere on Aha soon, in a recent media interview, talked about the film and south movies releasing on OTT.

Lakshmikanth Cheena started by revealing that Run was exclusively made for an OTT platform. However, initially, the movie was supposed to be a series with eight episodes each of 20 minutes. But, Allu Arvind, the head honcho of Aha, after watching Run felt that it should be released as a feature film. Following which, Lakshmikanth Chenna decided to turn Run into a film.

Lakshmikanth Chenna, in the interview, further talked about the upcoming film. He revealed that it's a psychological thriller movie, where the script manages to excite the audience with its suspense and action sequences. He added that the movie narrates the tale of a man whose wife gets killed under mysterious circumstances.

Run, starring Navdeep, Pujita Ponnada, and Mukhtar Khan in the lead will premiere on May 25, 2020. The psychological thriller is reported to feature an array of veteran actors in its cast. Recently, the makers of the upcoming film released its official trailer, which seems to have struck a chord with the moviegoers.

Trailer of Run:

In the interview, Lakshmikanth Chenna exclaimed that the cast and crew of the film are eagerly waiting for its official release. Earlier, the Lakshmikanth Chenna directorial was supposed to release in March. However, due to the delay in the post-production work, the release was pushed to May.

Expressing his views on South Indian films releasing on OTT platforms, Lakshmikanth Chenna revealed that OTT is the future. He also said that with the on-going lockdown, he believes there will be several films made exclusively for OTT platforms.

Lakshmikanth Chenna, who made his directorial debut with Hyderabad Nawabs (2006), in his short career has helmed movies like Ninna Nedu Repu (2008), Parichayam (2018). Lastly, Lakshmikanth Chenna expressed his gratitude towards Allu Arvind of Aha for believing in him and giving him an opportunity.

