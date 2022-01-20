Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Reacts To Fan's Request Of Bringing Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Back Together

As Dhanush and Aishwaryaa recently announced their separation on 17 January 2022 after being married together since 2004, the fans have been rooting for them to get back together. As there have been many fans who have been advising them to change their decision and reunite, the South Indian actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan responded to one of the fan's reactions on Dhanush's social media handle.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's reaction to fan asking Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to patch up

As Dhanush and Aishwaryaa recently took to their official social media handles and shared a long note announcing their separation, they received numerous reactions from their fans who expressed their shock on hearing the news. As the fans began flooding the comments section with their reactions, actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan reacted to the chaos and urged the fans to leave them alone. She further stated that the duo was trying to move away respectfully and not cause mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced.

They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone, — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) January 17, 2022

In response to her tweet, a fan tried to call out the couple for advertising their personal decision in public. The fans further mentioned that though he respected their decision they could have done it silently instead of advertising it on social media. Adding to it, he also wrote how it would guide the wrong way to the others depicting divorces being causal among celebrities. The tweet read ''I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities.."

I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities..😒😒 — Libin (@libinj6) January 18, 2022

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan then replied to this tweet by illustrating the problem behind it and stated that if Dhanush and Aishwaryaa wouldn't have announced their separation, the news would have come out distorted without their permission. She then gave an example of Samantha Prabhu's separation news and mentioned how her graceful and dignified announcement attracted cruelty from people.

The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure v cruel stuff. — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) January 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush/Twitter/@@LakshmyRamki