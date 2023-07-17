Lal Salaam: Aishwarya Rajinikanth Introduces Vishnu Vishal Character In New Poster

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam’s first look poster was released by its makers on Monday. It featured the lead actor of the movie Vishnu Vishal as a cricketer. His character’s name was also unveiled in the same post.

3 things you need to know

Lal Salaam is Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s fourth directorial project.

It features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

Aishwarya’s father and superstar Rajinikanth also has an extended cameo in the film.

Vishnu Vishal turns Thirunavukarasu for Lal Salaam

Aishwarya took to her Twitter handle and shared the Lal Salaam poster on the occasion of Vishnu’s birthday. He will portray the role of cricket player Thirunavukarasu. In the poster, he can be seen striking a posture just before hitting a shot. The actor also sported a face protector. In the caption, Aishwarya wrote, “Here’s wishing our, ‘Thirunavukarasu” the healthiest and happiest birthday. @TheVishnuVishal #lalsalaam”

(The first look poster of Vishnu Vishal in Lal Salaam | Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Twitter)

Kapil Dev to make a cameo in Lal Salaam?

Lal Salaam is touted to be a sports-based drama with a political connection. Along with directing, Aishwarya has also written the script of the film. Ace composer AR Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film. It will be his first collaboration with the filmmaker. She will also be directing her father Rajinikanth for the first time. The actor is in a cameo role in the movie and will play the role of Moideen Bhai.

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev is also a part of the film. He will be seen in a cameo role. Rajinikanth himself confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. Lal Salaam is presented by Subaskaran and backed by Lyca Productions. The movie will be released in theatres later this year.