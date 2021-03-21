Lalit Prabhakar's Insta Photos That Prove He Is A True Travel Buff; See Pics!

Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar, popularly known for his work in Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, has posted several travel images on his Instagram. From adventures in nature to hiking to a waterfall, the actor has experienced the finest pleasures of being a wanderer and shared his experiences through pictures on his social media. Here is a list of Lalit Prabhakar's photos on Instagram that highlight his love for travel.

Travel photos on Lalit Prabhakar's Instagram

A hike on the mountain

Lalit Prabhakar's Instagram post about his hiking trip to a mountain gives off the travel junkie vibes to his followers. Clad in a blue shirt and long black pants, Lalit had his glares on with a backpack to accompany him on his journey. In the picture, Lalit can be seen standing on a lone rock with a large uphill cliff behind him. The comment section was flooded with loving reactions from fans who could not stop admiring the beauty of the place.

Melbourne hike

Lalit Prabhakar took to Instagram to share a picture of his hike while on his trip to Melbourne. In the picture, Lalit was clicked while he was walking down the stairs. Clad in casual wear, the 33-year-old actor held a bottle in his hand and smiled slightly at the camera. He informed his fans in the caption that he went on a hike in Melbourne, Dandenong Range, and walked around a thousand steps. Fans complimented the actor's handsome look in casual wear and poured in well-wishes for the actor.

A look at Lalit Prabhakar's photos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of 230k fans, Lalit often posts pictures from his fashion photoshoot and BTS photos from his film shootings. Recently, Lalit took to Instagram to share the exciting news of bagging his first Filmfare for his role of Gopal Rao in Anandi Gopal. Furthermore, Lalit shared the news of his movie, Anandi Gopal winning 10 Filmfare awards. Several fans and celebrities congratulated the actor for the success of his movie in the comment section with one fan commenting that it was given for him to win the award.

