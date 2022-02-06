Lata Mangeshkar No More: Chiranjeevi & South Celebs Pay Tribute; Call It 'end Of An Era'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, earlier on Sunday, February 6. The Bharat Ratna awardee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia over the past three weeks. Her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the 'Nightingale of India', was one of the most beloved singers of the entire country. As her death news has left the country devastated, celebrities of the South film industry recently paid their heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer.

Chiranjeevi Konidela, Ramesh Babu & others pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi Konidela recently penned a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary singer. The actor was seemingly devastated by the sad news as he mentioned how such a colossal loss can never be filled. In his tweet, he wrote, "Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends Lata Didi is no more. Heartbroken The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life." "Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace," the actor added.

Sai Dharam Tej also penned a heartwarming note for the late Nightingale of India. He penned how the singer will be remembered for years for her melodious voice. The actor wrote, "Saddened at the sudden demise of Lata Mangeshkar Garu, A voice that won millions of hearts. You'll always be remembered and immortal with your songs." "Rest in Peace. Strength to her family and loved ones," he added.

South star Mahesh Babu remembered Lata Mangeshkar and mentioned how her voice defined Indian music for generations. He further penned the late legendary singer's legacy is unparalleled and wrote, "Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled." The actor further sent his heartfelt condolences to Lata Mangeshkar's family and admirers. "Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another," he concluded.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram stories and paid her heartwarming tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a monochrome picture of the late singer and penned, "We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era." "May her would rest in peace and glory," the actor added. Adivi Sesh also shared a similar picture of the late Nightingale of India and penned called her "The Greatest."

Image: PTI