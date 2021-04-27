Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away in the early hours of April 17 due to cardiac arrest. The legendary actor's health was critical due to which he was hospitalised earlier this month. Vivek's death was sudden and shocked the entire film fraternity. The actor who was honoured with the Padma Shri had his mortal remains cremated with police honour. As the late Vivek was known for his environmental activism, many celebs planted saplings in his honour to continue his legacy. Vivek's last rites were conducted on the evening of April 17 at Virugambakkam crematorium after which his family sent his ashes to his ancestral village for a noble cause.

Late actor Vivek's family plants saplings using the actor's ashes

According to a report by India Glitz, Vivek's family sent his ashes to his ancestral village, Perungotoor which is located in Madurai. His relatives conducted a pooja in his name in the village after which his ashes were buried in a local burial ground and then planted samplings on the spot as a tribute to him.

About Vivek's massive tree-planting drive

The actor had launched an initiative in 2011 called the "Green Kalam" project as a part of his environmental activism to plant a total of 1 crore saplings. The actor had conducted a massive tree-planting drive and had also encouraged his peers and his fans to do the same. He has been successful in planting over 30 lakhs of plant saplings before his death.

Ramya Pandian who was part of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil paid respect to the late actor by planting 59 trees on World Earth Day at the Police Superintendent's office in Thiruvallur.

Tamil actor Arun Vijay with his father Vijaykumar and son also planted some saplings in the memory of Vivek and his teachings and shared the same on social media. Other than him many of the actor's fans are also doing their bit by planting saplings to achieve the late actor's goal of planting 1 crore saplings.

Teaching the next generation the importance of keeping a greener planet!! Thank you Vivek Sir for inspiring us all.ðŸ™#saveourearth #greenplanet #needfortrees #continuethetradition pic.twitter.com/pGv44Dxpmb — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 19, 2021

A look at Vivek's movies

Vivek was known for his impeccable comic timings in the Tamil film industry. He ventured into the world of entertainment in 1987 and since then has never looked back. The actor has been a part of several movies including Run, Perazhagan, Saamy, Sendhoora Devi, Palakkattu Vallavan, Manithan, Brindavanam and Bigil. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to art. The actor's latest film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir which is an action thriller will be released posthumously this year.

