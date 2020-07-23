Latest Punjabi Song By Gurnam Bhullar 'Heer Di Tareef' Captures The Punjabi Folk Essence

Punjabi actor and singer Gurnam Bhullar is back with another song, and his fans cannot contain their excitement. The singer released a new song titled Heer Di Tareef on his Instagram account. The song Heer Di Tareef was composed by Gurnam Bhullar himself while the music was given by Vikrant Grooves.

Gurnam Bhullar released his new song 'Heer Di Tareef'

Gurnam Bhullar shared the video of his latest Punjabi song on his Instagram account and also mentioned that the entire video was available on YouTube. Heer Di Tareef has the essence of Punjabi folk music. Gurman Bhullar shot the entire song at home, adding a touch of Punjabi folk music to his song, giving it a different twist. Most of Gurman Bhullar’s fans mentioned that his voice gave them goosebumps and others praised the singer for the song.

Gurnam Bhullar is best known for his single Punjabi song Diamond which released in 2018. Gurnam Bhullar rose to fame after he appeared in a singing reality show. He soon released his original single Rakhil Pyar Nal and Drivery in the years 2016 and 2017, respectively. He made his debut in Punjabi movies with a special appearance in Afsar as a singer. He was later seen in films like Guddiyan Patole and Surkhi Bindi.

Gurnam Bhulla recently announced that his upcoming film Main Viyah Ni Karona Tere Naal will be hitting theatres soon after the lockdown is lifted. He will be starring opposite actor Sonam Bajwa in the film. Main Viyan Ni Karona Tere Naal was announced right before the lockdown implemented in the country. The shoot for the film was stopped midway due to the lockdown.

Directed the Rupinder Inderjit, the movie is expected to release on September 4, 2020, but the release date may vary due to the Pandemic. In one of his posts on Instagram, the actor thanked his entire team of Main Viyan Ni Karona Tere Naal and also thanked his fans for being patient towards them. He announced the remaining shooting of the film will be resumed soon and that the film will hit theatres soon.

