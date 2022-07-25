'Laththi' Teaser Out Now: Vishal Plays A Fierce Cop In The Upcoming Action Drama: Watch

Tamil actor Vishal is all set to wow the audience with his highly-anticipated cop drama Laththi. While the film is nearly two months away from its release due to its postponement, its makers are making up to the fans by providing regular updates. Its makers recently dropped the official teaser of the upcoming cop drama in which Vishal could be seen indulging in high-octane stunts and action.

The makers of Laththi recently dropped its most anticipated teaser featuring Vishal in a fierce cop avatar. The teaser begins with Vishal being massively injured as he faces his enemies. The actor will portray the role of an upright Police constable named S Muruganantham, who will leave no stones unturned in his quest to seek justice. Further in the video, he could be seen trapped in a building that he sets on fire. In the end, Vishal could be seen challenging his enemies and warning them that he will not leave anyone. The teaser hinted at the high-octane action drama that the actor will bring with the film.

The upcoming film will mark the debut direction of Vinoth Kumar. Alongside Vishal, Sunaina has been roped in to play the leading lady. Actor Prabhu will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film. The movie is being bankrolled by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, while M Balasubramaniam is handling the cinematography.

Laththi release date

The upcoming Tamil film saw various delays ever since it was announced. As the movie was announced to hit the theatres on August 12, its makers had to postpone the film for several reasons. Earlier this month, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala announced that the movie will now be released on September 15 as Vishal sustained a leg injury while filming the climax fight scene in Chennai. The makers of the film announced that the movie's shoot will resume only after Vishal has made his full recovery. The film's pending VFX for its fight scenes was also one of the reasons for its postponement.

Image: Instagram/@actorvishalofficial