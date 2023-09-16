Lavanya Tripathi To Be Manish Malhotra Bride? Actress, Varun Tej Spotted At H'bad Store

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding date is inching closer. The couple, who is rumoured to have a winter wedding in November, appeared to have finally started browsing for their wedding ensembles. What sparked the speculation was their visit to a luxury bridal store located in Hyderabad.

3 things you need to know

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged rings in a star-studded ceremony earlier this year on June 9.

The couple struck up a friendship on the set of their 2017 film Mister which blossomed into a romance on the set of their next film Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018).

The couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in early November.

Lavanya Tripathi to be a Manish Malhotra bride?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi appear to have decided on the luxury label they will be donning at their wedding. The two were spotted walking into Manish Malhotra's store in Hyderabad. The pair was received by the designer who was awaiting their arrival.



As Manish Malhotra himself was present to kickstart the couple's wedding shopping, chances of Lavanya Tripathi turning out as a Manish Malhotra bride seem likely. Not just her, Varun Tej accompanying his fiancee to the flagship store may indicate that both the bride and groom may end up sporting Manish Malhotra ensembles on their big day.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to have a destination wedding?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will reportedly be hosting a destination wedding in Italy. As per reports, the pair had been scouting locations for a while. The destination wedding will reportedly be held on November 1 with several big names like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and others from Varun's family attending the nuptials.