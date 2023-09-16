Lavanya Tripathi To Be Manish Malhotra Bride? Actress, Varun Tej Spotted At H'bad Store

Quick links:
Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi at their engagement ceremony | Image: varunkonidela7/Instagram
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding date is inching closer. The couple, who is rumoured to have a winter wedding in November, appeared to have finally started browsing for their wedding ensembles. What sparked the speculation was their visit to a luxury bridal store located in Hyderabad.
3 things you need to know
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi appear to have decided on the luxury label they will be donning at their wedding. The two were spotted walking into Manish Malhotra's store in Hyderabad. The pair was received by the designer who was awaiting their arrival.
The wedding prep begins for the Mega Wedding❤️🔥— Varun Tej Fans (@VarunTejFans) September 16, 2023
Mega Prince #VarunTej & #LavanyaTripathi Spotted at @MMalhotraworld for their wedding outfit trails, Specially designed by @ManishMalhotra💥@IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya #VarunLav pic.twitter.com/r8fjtsypOe
As Manish Malhotra himself was present to kickstart the couple's wedding shopping, chances of Lavanya Tripathi turning out as a Manish Malhotra bride seem likely. Not just her, Varun Tej accompanying his fiancee to the flagship store may indicate that both the bride and groom may end up sporting Manish Malhotra ensembles on their big day.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will reportedly be hosting a destination wedding in Italy. As per reports, the pair had been scouting locations for a while. The destination wedding will reportedly be held on November 1 with several big names like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and others from Varun's family attending the nuptials.