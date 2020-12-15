Lavanya Tripathi's Birthday: Check Out The Actor's Most Stunning Looks In Saris

Telugu film actor Lavanya Tripathi is celebrating her 30th birthday today on December 15, 2020. She started her career as a model and won the title of Miss Uttarakhand in 2006. Later on, she entered the Telugu film industry in 2012 with Andala Rakshasi. After being successful in the film industry, she tried her hands in the TV industry and did serials like - Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, CID and many more. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take a look at Lavanya Tripathi's photos where she is a complete Sari Diva.

Lavanya Tripathi's photos

Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram gives us major traditional wear goals. From ethnic suits to saris, Lavanya knows what suits her the most. Starting the list with her latest picture where she is wearing a beige saree with glittery silver embroidery. She paired it with heavy emerald and silver jewellery. Have a look :

In the next picture, she can be seen wearing midnight blue saree with oxford blue blouse. The whole saree is shiny and she complimented it with a touch of baby pink lips and basic make-up. She paired it up with 'tear-drop' earrings. Have a look:

On the occasion of Diwali, Lavanya decided to go for contrasting colours. She can be seen wearing a baby pink plus light orange saree with golden borders and green blouse. To add more to the festivity, she paired the whole outfit with heavy dark green jewellery. Have a look:

In one of the photoshoots, Lavanya can be seen wearing pink silk saree with a rose pink blouse. With basic rosy make-up, she wore pearl jewellery. Take a look at her picture:

To give a feeling of the fresh morning, Lavanya wore a fusion of lemon and white colour saree. To add more to it she wore a white blouse with green leaves print. She paired it up with small jhumkas. Have a look:

On the occasion of Lavanya Tripathi's birthday, she will go live on Instagram to interact with her fans at 4 pm. She will be answering questions and have a conversation with her fans. She recently hit the mark of 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

