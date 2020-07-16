'Law Movie Should Be Watched By All Girls And Women', Says Actor Ragini Chandran

Ragini Chandran's debut film, Law, is all set to release tomorrow on July 17, 2020. The movie will release in over 200 countries via Amazon Prime Video. Law is also one of the first Kannada language films to release on the OTT platform. The crime- thriller legal drama will star Ragini Chandran in the role of Nandini, a law graduate who is strong, vocal, and fights for justice. In a recent press release, Ragini Chandran spoke about her character and revealed why all girls and women needed to watch Law.

Ragini Chandran on why all girls and women need to watch Law

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks CBI Probe

Image: From PR agency

Taking about her character Nandini, Ragini stated that the story is about a character named Nandini, but not in a very basic sense. Ragini Chandran added that she had seen a lot of movies where a girl suffered and she fought back against the oppression. However, according to Ragini, Nandini was standing up for every woman in Law.

Also Read | 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Starring Urvashi Rautela Is A One-time Watch Comedy Film; Read Review

Further, Ragini Chandran stated that the movie was not about the soft-side perception of a rape victim. She claimed that Law was about any woman standing up for herself and that is what Nandini is doing in the film. Moreover, Ragini stated that she really felt like all girls and women needed to watch Law for one specific reason. The reason was that women needed to stand up for themselves or for anything wrong that was happening around them.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Hopes To 'go Back To Work Before Hair Turns White'; Shares Throwback Picture

Law is directed by Raghu Samarth and is co-produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda. Alongside debutant Ragini Chandran, the movie will also star Mukhyamantri Chandru in the prominent role of a judge. Other supporting actors in the film are Siri Prahlad, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani, Avinash, Krishna Hebbale, Rajesh Nataranga, and Mandya Ramesh.

Law is also the very first Kannada film to release on a digital platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raghu Samarth also wrote the script for the movie himself. The music for Law is given by Vasuki Vaibhav and the movie is edited by Srikanth. Sugnaan was the Cinematography for the movie.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Morning Post Treats Fans To Mesmerising Eyes, Makes Neena Gupta Go 'uff'

[Promo from yaarna.exclusive Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.