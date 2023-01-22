Law Student Suspended After Misbehaving With Malayalam Star Aparna Balamurali: Reports

A student, who misbehaved with Malayalam star and National Film Award winner Aparna Balamurali, has been suspended for a week, according to reports. On January 18, Aparna attended a promotional event for her film 'Thankam' at a Law college in Kerala's Ernakulam.

During the event, a law student suddenly appeared from the audience on the stage where the actor was seated. He then gave her a bouquet and put his arms across her shoulders. The actor, who reportedly felt uncomfortable, protested the gesture and returned to her seat.

The video from the event is going viral on social media, dividing Twitter. Many reacted to the student's misbehaviour and criticised his inappropriate actions.

One of the users wrote, "One should not cross their Limits, surprisingly none of the film personalities didn't come to her rescue and condemn the incident. Very unfortunate."

Another user wrote, "There are social conventions to be observed in public so that incidents like this do not happen......it's happening much too often all over the country......our education authorities please take note."

While a group of people backed the law student. A user wrote, "Hand on the shoulder to take a photo is misbehaving. What if a girl does the same thing? Then it's cute sweet? I saw many videos where girls just took the liberty and hug male actors."

Another comment read, "That's no misbehaviour...the lady stepped aside and he realised his mistake....what would be the reaction if it was a female student and male actor?"

A college student misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali during the promotion function of Thangam movie. @Vineeth_Sree I'm surprised about your silence 🙏 What the hell #Thankam film crew doing there.

@Aparnabala2 #AparnaBalamurali pic.twitter.com/icGvn4wVS8 — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) January 18, 2023

Soon after the incident, the official Instagram handle of the college's student union released an apology letter in Malayalam. It is also said that the student has been suspended for a week from the college.

The letter loosely translates to "It is very regrettable that the unfortunate incident happened against the film star at the union inauguration ceremony held at Law College today. The college union sincerely regrets the difficulty the star has faced in connection with this incident."

Aparna Balamurali hasn't taken any legal action against the student. The actor predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She received the Best Actress Award at the National Film Award for the 2020 film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Aparna will be soon seen in the film 'Thankam', which is set to release on January 26.