Law Trailer: Ragini Prajwal Creates Impact In This Crime Thriller-courtroom Drama

The makers of Law have unveiled the movie’s trailer on July 9, 2020, Friday on different social media platforms. According to reports, it is Amazon Prime’s first Kannada direct-to-service flick. Here is everything to know about the movie and how fans reacted to it:

Law trailer

The trailer of criminal suspense drama movie follows the life of a law student, Nandhini as she demands justice for a gruesome crime. She undergoes numerous challenges and fights for what is right. Here is the trailer of the Kannada movie:

Law trailer review

As the makers of Law announced its trailer, fans and followers on Twitter started showering the post with positive comments. They look quite excited to watch the movie, which will premiere on July 17, 2020. Check out some of the fan reactions on the platform:

Trailer looks promising waiting for the movie #LawOnprime — AppuFc003 (@AppuFc003) July 10, 2020

I AM WAITING#LawOnPrime

POWER STAR — Raj_Raj (@psprkpower) July 8, 2020

Ragini Prajwal on Law

According to reports, Ragini Prajwal talked about being part of the project in a statement. She revealed that Law is close to her heart as it sheds light on an important message and marks her debut as a leading actor. Describing her character, Prajwal called Nandhini a 'strong and determined' woman who overcomes the hard situation with 'sheer determination and perseverance'. The actor said that she believed that Law would set a new bar in this genre and hoped that critics and audience would appreciate it.

Puneeth Rajkumar on courtroom drama flick

Ragini Prajwal added that she had the privilege of working with a 'dream team' on Law and was thrilled that her movie would stream for audience across 200 countries and territories, which would make the film more impactful. Reports suggest that Law producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar also talked about the project in a statement and revealed their motive. He said that the makers not only want to entertain but also bring an important issue to light for their audience.

Law movie cast

As per reports, Law will give a social message to the audience. The trailer of courtroom drama runs for about two minutes. The movie is directed by Raghu Samarth and stars well-known faces of Kannada theatre. It features debutante Ragini Prajwal in the lead role alongside Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudharani, among others. According to reports, Law is the fifth direct-to-OTT movie, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after the release of Ponmagal Vandhal, Gulabo Sitabo, Penguin, and Sufiyum Sujatayum.

