Legend Saravanan Spotted Filming For His New Project In Manali With Urvashi Rautela

Legend Saravanan, a businessman turned actor, is gearing up for his debut movie in which he will be featured opposite one of the popular actors of Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela. A bunch of photos created a sensation among the audience when they both were spotted together filming their upcoming movie. Check out some of the glimpses of Urvashi Rautela and Legend Saravanan’s movie shoots that surfaced on the internet.

Legend Saravanan’s untitled movie with Urvashi Rautela

Legend Saravanan was recently spotted in Manali when he was filming for his upcoming debut movie in which he will be seen with Urvashi Rautela. In the first photo, he can be seen in an olive coloured jacket with a black sweater and a pair of cool cargos as he was around the snowy mountains. The next photo gave a close look of Saravanan with Urvashi’s back towards the camera. In the next one, he can be seen in a grey attire and posing outside a colourful building while in the next, he can be seen holding a cup in hand and wearing a mustard yellow turtleneck with a brown muffler around the neck.

The actor was also spotted filming a few scenes with his co-star, Urvashi Rautela. In the first photo, he can be seen snazzily walking in a smart overcoat and cool shades while Urvashi can be seen in a light pink coloured dress with a pair of stunning white earrings and sunglasses. In the next photo, they can be seen shooting for another scene in which Legend Saravanan can be seen in grey coloured jeans along with blue coloured turtleneck and jacket while Urvashi on another hand can be seen wearing a yellow coloured top and a floral skirt and happily holding hands with the actor. The photo also gave a glimpse of the crew members of Legend Saravanan’s movie in the background. The title of their movie has not been revealed yet but their photos are proof to their fans that the duo will soon be sharing the screen space for their untitled movie.

Film shooting locations in Manali

Some of the famous film shooting locations in Manali are Hadimba Temple, Rahala Falls, Rohtang Pass, Beas Kund, Solang Valley, Kothi and many others where several movies have been filmed.