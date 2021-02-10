Legend Sivaji Ganesan's Son Ramkumar Ganesan To Join BJP, States Admiration For PM Modi

Renowned Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan’s son Ramkumar Ganesan is set to be one of the latest entrants to the Bharatiya Janata Party. As per sources, the announcement and the formalities are set to take place on Thursday.

Sivaji Ganesan’s son to join BJP

Ramkumar Ganesan reportedly said that he admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his reason to join the party.

Interestingly, veteran Sivaji Ganesan had been a staunch supporter of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during the beginning of his career, before he extended his support to the Congress in the ‘60s. He went on to even become a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament during the Indira Gandhi regime. He had even floated his own party.

Ramkumar Ganesan has acted in films like Aruvadai Naal, My Dear Marthandan, Indrakumar, I, LKG and Boomerang. He has also produced numerous ventures like Aasal, Chandramukhi and Kalaignan.

Among the other known names to have joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls to be held later this year include actor and former Congress leader Kushboo Sundar and former cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. The BJP faces an uphill battle against the Dravidian parties, ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and DMK, and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam also in the mix.

