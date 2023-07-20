Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Hints At Fate Of Trisha's Character In Vijay Starrer

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been facing continuous questions about his upcoming film, Leo, especially regarding its connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

At every public appearance, the question of whether Leo is part of this interconnected LCU continues to hound him. However, Lokesh recently assured fans that all will be revealed in the next three months which left fans eagerly anticipating further details around the film.

3 things you need to know

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay are working together for the second time after Master (2021).

This is Trisha Krishnan's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film is scheduled to release on October 19, 2023.

Lokesh allays fans' concerns

During a recent event in Chennai, Lokesh Kanagaraj hinted at some exciting aspects of Leo. A fan expressed concern about Trisha Krishnan's character in the film. For the unversed, the Master director is known for killing off characters in a gruesome manner.

Gayathri Amar (Gayathrie) faced a similar fate in Vikram, where she was beheaded by Sandanam (Vijay Sethupathi). To allay the fans' concerns, he playfully responded, "Nothing will happen to her. Don't worry." This revelation suggested that Trisha's character might not meet a tragic fate.

Director shares more updates from Leo

Lokesh shared some insight into the film's timeline and announced that the audio launch of Leo is scheduled for September. However, when asked about the event's location, he mentioned that no decision has been made yet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's and Thalapathy Vijay's Master was a blockbuster hit, and the director's fourth film, Vikram, also achieved commercial success. It ranked among the top five grossers in Tamil cinema.

(Vijay starrer Leo will release later this year in October | Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj/Twitter)

In addition to Vijay and Trisha, Leo also marks the Tamil debut of Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan and Gautham Menon will also be featured in the movie.